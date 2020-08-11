Tour news: Foo Fighters, Wardruna, The Lemonheads, Lez Zeppelin, more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours/festivals through spring (and into summer and the fall) are being postponed/canceled left and right. Many have now been rescheduled, too. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

FOO FIGHTERS TOUR CANCELED

Foo Fighters' Van Tour has been canceled. The tour, meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's debut record, starting in April, had already been rescheduled to begin in October, which Dave Grohl was hesitant to do, calling himself "the guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when [his] goddamn leg was falling off." New dates are still to be announced.

HAYLEY WILLIAMS TOUR CANCELED

Hayley Williams cancelled her Petals For Armor tour, writing on Twitter, "This year has been hard on everybody for lost of different reasons. I'm sorry to add to that list...sorry for myself and for y'all."

WARDRUNA TOUR RESCHEDULED FOR 2021

Wardruna's 2020 North American tour has officially been postponed until next year, with new dates announced. On social media, they write, "Due to the current COVID-19 situation we will not be able to go through with the upcoming North American tour as planned in 2020. It is very unfortunate but totally out of our hands. Nevertheless, we have worked very hard for a solution and we are excited to present you our North American Tour 2021 as displayed on the poster!" View said poster (which includes a date at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 25) below.

The band also recently announced a series of UK/EU dates, including new dates for their postponed shows in Krakow & Poznan (PL), Bratislava (SK) and Belgrade (RS), for 2021.

These dates support the band's upcoming album, Kvitravn, which was also recently postponed until next year.

LEZ ZEPPELIN DRIVE-IN SHOW ANNOUNCED

Long-running Led Zeppelin tribute band Lez Zeppelin are playing a drive-in show on Saturday, September 5 at Manchester Athletic Club in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA; tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, you have through August 12 to get a free pair of knickers with any t-shirt purchase from their webstore.

THE LEMONHEADS DRIVE-IN DATE ANNOUNCED

The Lemonheads announced a new live date, a drive-in show on August 30th at the Yarmouth Drive-In in West Yarmouth, MA. Tickets are sold "per vehicle," not by person, and each vehicle can contain 4 people max. It's a rain or shine event, and tickets are on sale now.

ANDREW MCMAHON PLAYING JACK'S MANNEQUIN DRIVE-IN CONCERT

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the first Jack's Mannequin album, Everything In Transit, Andrew McMahon is playing two drive-in concerts at NJ's Monmouth Park in Oceanport, on August 24th and 25th.

DINOSAUR JR. PLAYING SOCIALLY DISTANCED GIG SERIES

Dinosaur Jr. recently announced a couple of socially distanced shows, happening in New England in September.