Tour news: Four Tet/Floating Points, No/Más, black midi, 2 Chains, more

STARS (DATES WITH LLOYD COLE, KEVIN DEVINE)

Stars are bringing their annual holiday shows -- which they usually do in Toronto -- to the U.S. this year, with shows in NYC, Philly and Boston. The 12/8 NYC show, which is with Lloyd Cole, sold out so they've added a second LPR show on 12/9 which is also with Cole. The Philly and Boston shows are both opened by Kevin Devine. Head here for all dates.

DIJON

Dijon just released his debut album, Absolutely, last week and has now announced a North American tour which will happen in spring 2022. He'll open for Bon Iver and then begin his headining tour in late April with dates in DC, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 5/5), Philly, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles (The Wiltern on 6/4). All dates are here.

NO/MÁS / GRISHKA / COME MIERDA

DC deathgrinders No/Más have signed to Closed Casket Activities and will release their label debut in 2022. Meanwhile, they're playing Northeast shows this weekend with fellow DC band Grishka and NJ crust punks Come Mierda, including Ortlieb's in Philly on 11/12, Meat Locker in Montclair on 11/13, and Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on 11/14. In December, they open for Pig Destroyer in Baltimore.

FOUR TET / FLOATING POINTS

Four Tet and Floating Points will be doing a B2B set at Brooklyn's Avant Gardner this Friday, November 12, and then they'll do it again at Los Angeles' DTLA on 11/21 with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith also on the bill.

2 CHAINZ

2 Chainz is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of breakthrough mixtape, T.RU. Realigion, that comes with two new songs. To celebrate he's playing five shows with DJ Drama. Stops include Chicago, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Atlanta and Silver Springs. All dates are here.

GLEN HANSARD & MARKETA IRGLOVA (ONCE 15TH ANNIVERSARY)

The Swell Season's Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their 2007 film Once, whose song "Falling Slowly" won the Best Original Song Oscar, with their first tour together in over a decade.

SABA

Saba just revealed that he has a new album called Few Good Things "coming soon," and now he announced that he'll support it on the 'Back Home Tour' in 2022. That includes a Europe/UK run in march with UK rapper/singer ENNY and Dutch-Sudanese R&B singer/songwriter Gaidaa, followed by a North American run in April and May with Dreamville-signed rapper Lute and LA R&B/soul singer Amindi (who's on the new Isaiah Rashad album).

DRY CLEANING

Dry Cleaning start their sold-out fall North American tour this week and have just announced they'll be back in May.

BLACK MIDI (NNAMDÏ OPENING)

UK group black midi have expanded their 2022 North American tour, with new shows announced in Chicago, Jersey City (White Eagle Hall on 4/2) and Atlanta. They've also canceled the Nashville date "for logistical reasons." They've also announced that NNAMDÏ will open all dates of the tour. Head here for their full itinerary.