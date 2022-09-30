Tour news: Fousheé, The Black Angels, WILLOW, Rakim, Omni / Automatic, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WILLOW

WILLOW says "Spend <my birthday> with me," announcing two special shows -- one in Los Angeles on Halloween at The Novo and one in NYC on 11/3 at Terminal 5.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

LCD Soundsystem released a new song today and announced another giant Brooklyn Steel holiday run with 20 shows through November and December.

METRONOMY

Metronomy were set to start their North American tour next week but have postponed it, citing the difficulties of touring in 2022.

RAKIM

Rakim is celebrating 25th anniversary of his 1997 solo debut, The 18th Letter, with a special performance at NYC's SOB's on October 27. Special guests are promised.

FOUSHEÉ JOINS STEVE LACY TOUR

Fousheé has just been added to Steve Lacy's upcoming tour which kicks off Sunday (10/2) in Denver and hits' NYC for two sold-out shows (10/16 @ Brooklyn Steel and 10/17 @ Terminal 5).

POWER 105.1 POWERHOUSE 2022

With Rolling Loud behind her, Nicki Minaj has announced that her next NYC-area appearance will be headlining Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2022 on October 29 at Prudential Center in Newark. The lineup also includes Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, TEMS, Fivio Foreign, and Ice Spice.

MUSE

Bombastic rock trio Muse will be touring in 2023 in support of their new album.

NUMERO TWENTY (UNWOUND, CODEINE, KARATE, MORE)

Esteemed reissue label Numero Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a two-day festival, Numero Twenty, happening February 18 & 19 at Palace Theater in Los Angeles. The lineup is themed to the label's 200 series of '80s/'90s punk, hardcore and artistic rock reissues and features a bunch of bands from the era, including a few special reunions: Unwound, Codeine, The Hated, Karate, Ida, Ted Leo's old band Chisel, Everyone Asked About You, Ui, Rex and Tsunami.

THE BLACK ANGELS / VACANT LOT

Texas psych rock greats The Black Angels kick off their 2022 tour with The Vacant Lots tonight (9/30) in Dallas, and from their stop in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn (Brooklyn Steel on 10/17), Atlanta, Nashville, and more.

OMNI / AUTOMATIC

Atlanta's Omni will be joining L.A. band Automatic on a few October dates, including Charlotte, DC, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 10/14), and Philly. Automatic start their tour this weekend at California's Desert Daze fest -- head here for all dates.