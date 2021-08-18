Tour news: Frank Turner, The Districts, Steep Canyon Rangers, Josie Cotton, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FRANK TURNER

Frank Turner has announced 2021 headline tour dates that kick off October 8 in Providence, RI and include stops in Harrisburg, Hampton Beach, Syracuse, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Memphis, St. Louis, Bloomington, Madison, Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus, Asheville, Athens, and Pensacola, FL. All shows are with Matt Nasir, most dates are also with Austin Meade, and Laura Jane Grace opens the Hampton Beach show. Before the tour starts, Frank will play L.A. on September 23 at The Echo and also has shows with Counting Crows. Head here for all dates.

THE DISTRICTS

Pennsylvania's The Districts are currently on tour with Modest Mouse (check out pics from NYC) but they've just announced a few Northeast headline shows around Thanksgiving and Christmas. They'll play Millersville, PA on 11/26, NJ's Asbury Lanes on 11/27, and two nights at Johnny Brenda's in Philly on December 30 and New Year's Eve. Head here for all dates.

PARQUET COURTS

Parquet Courts just announced a new album (and just played the NYC area) and will be on tour this fall, including Peekskill, NY's First River Festival on October 9 and Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on November 6.

JOSIE COTTON

New Wave singer Josie Cotton, who had a 1982 new wave hit with "Johnny Are You Queer?" (also on the Valley Girl soundtrack), is releasing new album Pussycat Babylon on August 24 (check out single "Calling All Girls" below). She'll be doing some touring this fall, with shows in L.A. (Greek Theatre on 9/3), Minneapolis, Chicago, Queens (TV Eye on 10/14), Jersey City (White Eagle Hall on 10/15 which is a Valley Girl screening), New Haven, San Francisco and Las Vegas. All dates are listed here.

JOYCE MANOR / TIGERS JAW / TURNOVER

Joyce Manor are gearing up to play their classic self-titled debut album in full at two sold-out LA shows with Tigers Jaw and Turnover this weekend (8/20 & 8/21), and now they've just announced that they'll also play the album with those same two awesome openers at NYC's SummerStage in Central Park on September 23. Making the bill even better, Prince Daddy & the Hyena are opening too.

BEDOUINE

Bedouine just announced her third album and will be on tour this fall, including shows in Big Sur, Sonoma (Huichica fest), Nashville, and more. She'll also open for My Morning Jacket in Jacksonville and Chicago, and Courtney Barnett in Las Vegas, Boise and Salt Lake City.

STEEP CANYON RANGERS (DATES WITH STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT, MORE)

Bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers will be on tour soon, including a few rescheduled dates with Steve Martin and Martin Short this month, as well as fall shows with Mavis Staples, Dawes, Yonder Mountain String Band, and more. All dates are here.

THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS

If you need more bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters are also on tour starting this week, including this weekend's Blue Ox fest in Eau Claire, WI with Jason Isbell, Shakey Graves and more., plus dates in Atlanta, NYC (Brooklyn Bowl on 9/16), Nashville, Wilmington, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Denver, Boise and more. Head here for all dates.

GIRLPUPPY

girlpuppy (aka Atlanta musician Becca Harvey) will release the Swan EP this Friday via Royal Mountain Records (stream three tracks below) and she's got a few shows coming up. There's a hometown EP release show on Wednesday (8/19) at The Rooftop at The Eastern in Atlanta, and she's got fall dates in Chicago, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, St Louis, Atlanta, Asheville, Nashville, Memphis, Lexington, Cleveland, Richmond, Baltimore and more. Head here for all dates.