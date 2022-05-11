Tour news: Fred again.., Cate Le Bon, Hiatus Kaiyote, For Your Health, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FRED AGAIN..

Fred again.. will be on his first US tour this fall, and has added third nights at both L.A.'s Hollywood Forever Cemetery (9/30) and NYC's Terminal 5 (10/16). The tour also hits Denver, Chicago, Boston, DC, and more.

RIOT FEST LINEUP

Riot Fest announced the lineup for its 2022 edition which includes a Sunny Day Real Estate reunion, plus Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, Ice Cube, 7Seconds, and lots more.

HIATUS KAIYOTE

Australian soul/funk/psych band Hiatus Kaiyote will be back in North America in late summer, including a Hollywood Bowl show with Flying Lotus, Washington State's THING fest, and headline shows in St. Louis, Boulder, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, NYC (Brooklyn Mirage on 8/11) and more.

SMASHING PUMPKINS / JANE'S ADDICTION

Smashing Pumpkins will be out with Jane's Addition for an arena tour later this year.

MORCHEEBA

British trip hop vets Morcheeba will be on tour in North America this fall in support of last year's Blackest Blue.

SAETIA

Yesterday, NYC screamo legends Saetia announced their first show in over 20 years, happening at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on November 18, and tickets went on sale today and sold out almost instantly. Now, they've added a second date.

CATE LE BON

Cate Le Bon already toured North America for new album Pompeii earlier this year, but she'll be back this summer for Pitchfork Fest, and has added a few other shows while here, including Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 22, and Philadelphia's Dell Music Center on July 23 with Yo La Tengo and headliner Japanese Breakfast. All dates are here.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE / YO LA TENGO / LOW

Death Cab For Cutie announced their 10th album and a tour with Yo La Tengo and Low.

JOEY BADA$$

Joey Bada$$ announced a new album, 2000, that's due June 17 via Columbia, 10 years to the day after his classic debut mixtape 1999. He's also announced a tour celebrating both.

BRET MCKENZIE (FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS)

Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie is getting a little serious on his debut solo album, Songs Without Jokes, and will tour later this year in support.

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

Illuminati Hotties have announced a fall tour, running through North America in October and November. Enumclaw open all dates, and Guppy, Olivia Barton and Eliza McLamb each join the run for select shows, as well.

FOR YOUR HEALTH w/ ASKYSOBLACK, EN LOVE

For Your Health have added many more dates happening before their run supporting Heavy Heavy Low Low and Duck Duck Goose, including a trek with Ohio hardcore band En Love and one with Philly heavy shoegazers ASkySoBlack. The run with HHLL and DDG includes a show at Brooklyn's Knitting Factory on July 7.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

Mannequin Pussy were scheduled to headline Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn tonight (5/12), but that show is now postponed following a positive Covid test in their touring party. They've not only rescheduled but added a second date.

SETH HERZOG'S SWEET

The May edition of Seth Herzog's monthly comedy show SWEET happens Tuesday, May 17 at Chelsea Music Hall. His guests include Mary Lynn Rajskub (Mr Show, 24, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Rachel Feinstein (Crashing, Life & Beth), and more to be announced.