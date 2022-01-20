Tour news: Fucked Up, Eric Slick, Letterkenny Live, Vundabar, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FUCKED UP (POSTPONED)

Fucked Up's tour celebrating their album David Comes to Life was supposed to start yesterday in Ottawa but it's been postponed -- "YOU KNOW WHY" they write -- till July. The new NYC dates are on 7/15 & 7/16 at Brooklyn Made, and there are also shows in Montreal, Boston, Philly, DC, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Chicago and Detroit. All dates are here. To soothe fans while they wait, Fucked Up have released a live album via Bandcamp of their Brooklyn show on the original David Comes to Life tour:

attachment-fucked up loading...

ERIC SLICK

Eric Slick (Dr. Dog) is going on a solo tour soon, including stops in Chicago, London (ON), Toronto, Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 3/1 with John Andrews & The Yawns), Philly, Nashville, Asheville, Charlotte and Carrboro. Head here for all dates and tickets.

JAWBREAKER

Jawbreaker's Dear You anniversary tour continues to quickly sell out, and now they've added a FOURTH (and final) NYC show.

PEDRO THE LINE

Pedro the Lion just surprise-released a new album and have announced a tour, as well.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

With Rage Against The Machine dropping off the Coachella and upcoming Boston Calling lineups, we wondered if their anticipated reunion tour with Run the Jewels, which has already been rescheduled twice, was still on. The band have now announced that the shows scheduled for March 31 through May 23 are postponed, with new dates to be announced.

DANIEL ROSSEN (GRIZZLY BEAR)

Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen just announced his debut solo album and will tour for it, too.

LETTERKENNY (POSTPONED)

Hit Canadian sitcom Letterkenny was set to start a live comedy tour soon, but they're rescheduling shows to April and early May, while Canadian dates have been canceled. The new L.A. dates happen March 31 & April 1 at Theatre at Ace Hotel, and the new NYC show is April 23 at HULU Theater at MSG. All dates are here.

ALEX CAMERON

Alex Cameron will tour later this year in support of his new album, Oxy Music.

PLOSIVS (ROB CROW, JOHN REIS, MORE)

PLOSIVS -- Rob Crow (of Pinback, Goblin Cock, etc), John Reis (of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, etc), Atom Willard (of Rocket From the Crypt, Against Me!, The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, etc), and Jordan Clark (of Mrs. Magician) -- have announced their self-titled debut album, due March 17 via Swami Records. Yes, they will be touring too.

MARBLED EYE

Oakland post-punk influenced band Marbled Eye just released a single via Hardly Art, and they've also got tour dates on the horizon, playing L.A.'s Brain Dead Studios on 2/10. They'll then be on a short West Coast tour in the spring with VR SEX, that includes stops in San Diego, L.A. (Zebulon on 3/25), Oakland, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Boise, and Reno. All dates are here.

VUNDABAR

Last fall, Vundabar's 2013 song "Alien Blues" became a viral hit via TikTok. They've now re-recorded the song and have brought in Indigo De Souza to sing on it. (Listen below.) They've also just rescheduled their tour. "With the rise of Omicron we're option to move our February and March tour dates to May and June of 2022," says singer/guitarist Brandon Hagen. "With the recent spikes in cases and general difficulty of safely navigating live events it feels like the best option." Dates include Los Angeles' Regent Theatre on June 1 and NYC's Brooklyn Made on June 24. All dates are here.

DEADGUY

NJ metalcore pioneers Deadguy finally reunited in 2021 for their first shows in roughly 25 years, including the Decibel Fests in Philly and LA and a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar, and now they've finally announced their first home state show since returning.

CEREBRAL ROT

Seattle death metallers Cerebral Rot have announced the short "Excreting the East" tour supporting last year's Excretion of Mortality (20 Buck Spin), with shows in Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philly, and DC.

SMOKERS CLUB 2022

Hip hop fest The Smokers Club Festival is back and set to happen on April 30 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA, and the lineup is predictably stacked.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FEST

Back in August, New Orleans Jazz Fest scuttled their plans to hold a 2021 edition over two October weekends, saying they would return in 2022 for their first edition since 2019, during their "traditional timeframe," two weekends from April 29 - May 8. They've now announced their 2022 lineup, and as usual, it's a big one. It's headlined by The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson, and Erykah Badu.

DISCLOSURE

In addition to their sets at upcoming festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Primavera Sound, UK dance duo Disclosure are also doing a headlining tour with DJ Boring.

JOHN FOGERTY

John Fogerty is beginning his 2022 on the road with two California shows this month, and from there he has dates scheduled through June, including the NYC area and a Vegas residency.