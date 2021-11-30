Tour news: Future Islands, Goo Goo Dolls, Todd Barry, Immortal Bird, more

GOO GOO DOLLS

Goo Goo Dolls have expanded their summer 2022 tour, adding shows in Portland, Santa Barbara, Pittsburgh, the NYC area (Jones Beach on 8/20), Oklahoma City, Toledo, Buffalo and more. Head here for all dates.

ADELE

While she hasn't announced a full tour supporting her new album ’30,’ Adele will be doing a residency in Las Vegas over 12 weekends, from January through April.

WET LEG

Wet Leg have finally announced their debut album, which will be out in April on Domino, and an extensive 2022 North American tour.

FOO FIGHTERS

Foo Fighters will be hitting the road in spring and summer of 2022 for a 17-date North American tour.

IMMORTAL BIRD

Grind merchants Immortal Bird just started their East Coast tour and hit Brooklyn tonight at Saint Vitus, with further stops in Philly, DC and Pittsburgh. All dates are here.

TODD BARRY

Comedian and crowdwork master Todd Barry just played Yo La Tengo's Hanukkah run and has lots of other tour dates ahead, including December dates in Ferndale, Burlington, Woodstock, Seattle, Los Angeles (Dynasty Typewriter on 12/21), and more, and 2022 dates in San Francisco, DC, Nashville, Mobile, New Orleans, Kansas City, Denver, Dallas, Orlando and lots more. Head here for Todd's full schedule.

FUTURE ISLANDS

Future Islands will be crossing the Canadian border this spring, for shows in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City and more. That follows a winter European tour. All dates are here.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

Jazmine Sullivan returned at the beginning of the year with her excellent fourth album, ’Heaux Tales,’ and she's now announced a tour supporting it.

GENESIS OWUSU

Genesis Owusu released his debut album and an EP this year, and he'll be supporting them on tour in the US in 2022.

BRIAN WILSON & CHICAGO

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has announced a 2022 co-headlining tour with Chicago. He'll be joined on stage by regular live collaborators and fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, and dates currently begin June 7 in Phoenix and wrap up July 26 in Clarkston, MI with stop in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa, Charlotte, the NYC area, Woodstock, Cincinnati, Chicago and more.

XIU XIU

Jamie Stewart has a couple Xui Xui dates on his 2022 calendar, playing a solo show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on February 3 with Mal Devisa, and Hubble, and then in May they'll be part of Austin's Oblivion Access festival.

SMOKIN' GROOVES FEST

The 2022 edition of L.A.'s Smokin' Grooves fest features performances by Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Migel, Jhené Aiko, The Internet, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Smino, Toro y Moi, and many more.

NILÜFER YANYA

Nilüfer will support her upcoming album PAINLESS with a tour of North America, Europe, and the UK.

MODERAT

Moderat, the collaborative project of Modeselektor and Apparat, are back with a new tour, ”MORE D4TA,” happening throughout 2022.

A-HA

You might only know Norway's A-Ha for their '80s hit "Take on Me," but they are superstars in their home country and Europe, and will be playing their first U.S. shows in over a decade in 2022.

JONATHAN RICHMAN

Jonathan Richman and longtime collaborator/drummer Tommy Larkins will be on tour in 2022. Dates include a few rescheduled shows with Superwolves (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Matt Sweeney with Emmett Kelly), as well as new shows in Brooklyn, Providence, Somerville, Chicago, and more.

WAXAHATCHEE

Waxahatchee added new dates to her spring tour, including headlining dates with Madi Diaz and shows supporting Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.

SELF ESTEEM (REBECCA OF SLOW CLUB)

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, formerly of Slow Club, will play her first US shows under her Self Esteem moniker in 2022.

HIGH WATER FESTIVAL

The 2022 edition of Charleston, SC's High Water Fest will also feature performances by Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Shovels & Rope, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, and more.

JOE JACKSON

Joe Jackson has announced the "Sing, You Sinners!" tour, which will be his first since 2019, and promises to play songs ”that haven't been heard live in many years,” and new material, alongside the hits.

COMBO CHIMBITA (DATES WITH LIDO PIMIENTA)

Brooklyn's Combo Chimbita will release new album IRÉ on January 28 via ANTI- and will be on tour shortly after, including a run opening for Lido Pimienta.