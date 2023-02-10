Tour news: G Perico, Skinny Puppy, Cake, Arooj Aftab, Errortype:11, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

G PERICO

West Coast rapper G Perico will be on tour this spring, kicking things off at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on March 30 and from there heading to Boston, Orlando, Atlanta, DC, Detroit, Philly, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Lincoln, Houston, San Antonio, Oakland, Los Angeles and lots more. Head here for all dates and listen to his new song:

JACK WHITE

Just before he plays Saturday Night Live, Jack White will play an intimate (for him) Brooklyn show.

SOULS OF MISCHIEF

Legendary West Coast alternative hip hop crew Souls of Mischief will celebrate their classic debut album on tour this year.

EYEHATEGOD / GOATWHORE

NOLA sludge legends Eyehategod will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic 1993 sophomore album Take As Needed For Pain on tour this year, with support from their old friends Goatwhore.

ERRORTYPE:11

Errortype:11 are playing Saint Vitus on May 21 with Somerset Thrower, Pilot to Gunner, and Attempt Survivors. Say the band: "This is our first show since 2019 and we will be celebrating 25 years of being a band by playing songs off all of our releases. Some of which have not been played in over 20 years."

GEL

GEL will celebrate their new album Only Constant with two NYC shows.

NEW COLOSSUS FESTIVAL

NYC's New Colossus Festival is a month away, happening March 8-12 at venues all over the East Village and Lower East Side. They've just announced the full lineup, schedule, and free shows.

SKINNY PUPPY

Skinny Puppy have added a second NYC show to their "final tour" with Lead Into Gold, hitting Irving Plaza on April 22. (The 4/21 show is sold out and this one almost is.) All dates are here.

TIBET HOUSE BENEFIT ADDITIONS (AROOJ AFTAB, MORE)

The 2023 Tibet House Benefit happens March 1 at Carnegie Hall and there have been a few additions to the lineup. Most notably Arooj Aftab, but also Tom Chapman, who will join his New Order bandmate Bernard Sumner. Gogol Bordello, Laurie Anderson and more will also play and tickets are still available.

GOGOL BORDELLO

Just a few days after the Tibet House benefit, Gogol Bordello will play Brooklyn's National Sawdust, preceded by a conversation between Eugene Hutz and Jim Jarmusch.

CAKE

Cake will be on their "An Evening With" tour this summer and they've added a second night at NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 22, as the 7/21 show sold out. Head here for all dates.

LOS BITCHOS

Los Bitchos will be back in the US in April for Coachella and Austin Psych Fest, and while here they're going to do a little touring.

DAY IN DAY OUT 2023

Seattle fest Day In Day Out has shared the lineup for its 2023 edition, going down on August 12 and 13 at Fisher Pavilion. Bon Iver and Leon Bridges will headline, with Explosions in the Sky, Yaeji, and more.

PAUL MCCARTNEY TRIBUTE REHEARSAL SHOW

Michael Dorf’s annual ”The Music of...” benefit returns next month at Carnegie Hall, and ahead of the main event they’ve announced a much more intimate rehearsal show at City Winery.