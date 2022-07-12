Tour news: Gary Clark Jr, Bob Mould, SG Lewis, Krallice, Brandi Carlile, Toadies, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BOB MOULD

Bob Mould has announced more solo tour dates, including a September run that hits Montana, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. He also hits the Southeast later in the fall. All dates are here.

UNWOUND

Pacific Northwest post-hardcore legends Unwound are officially back and will tour in 2023.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E-STREET BAND

Bruce has announced his first North American tour with the E-Street Band since 2016.

GARY CLARK JR

Gary Clark Jr will be back on the road this fall, having just announced dates in September and October surrounding his appearances at The Big Climate Thing in Queens and the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park. Shows include a new one in Long Island at Paramount Theater on September 20.

gary-clark tour loading...

TEGAN & SARA

Long-running duo Tegan & Sara just announced their new album Crybaby and will tour with Tomberlin this fall.

MADI DIAZ

Madi Diaz just announced a fall headlining tour, and before that has dates opening for Harry Styles and Jose Gonzalez.

BLACK MIDI

UK band black midi release their new album Hellfire this week, and have added more dates to their upcoming North American tour.

SG LEWIS

London-based singer-songwriter, producer and DJ SG Lewis has announced fall tour dates, starting October 6 in Boston and including NYC's Brooklyn Mirage on October 7. Head here for all dates.

SG LEWIS tour 2022 loading...

CRAIG FINN

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn just released new solo album A Legacy of Rentals and will tour it this fall with Anika Pyle and more.

BRANDI CARLILE'S GIRLS JUST WANNA WEEKEND 2023

We just learned that Brandi Carlile and Phoebe Bridgers are set to appear on the same album, and that album is... the first Marcus Mumford solo album...and now Brandi has also announced her latest Mexican destination festival with even more friends. Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna, Lucius, Yola, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, Brandy Clark And Brittney Spencer will all play the 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya from January 9-13. More info is here.

attachment-girls just wanna 2023 loading...

JERRY HARRISON & ADRIAN BELEW CELEBRATE 'REMAIN IN LIGHT'

Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison will be celebrating his old band's great album Remain in Light at a special event at L.A.'s Wiltern Theatre on September 29. Joining him will be guitarist Adrian Belew, who played on the album and toured with the band, as they discuss the album with Tawny Newsome, and perform songs from it.

attachment-jerry harrison adrian belew loading...

THE TOADIES

'90s alt-rockers The Toadies will be on their 25th Anniversary Rubberneck Tour later this year, and have just added three Texas shows to the start of it, playing North Dallas, Cypress and Austin in August. The NYC show is October 16 at Irving Plaza with Reverend Horton Heat. Head here for all dates.

PUSCIFER

Having just wrapped up some June and July dates surrounding Bonnaroo, Maynard James Keenan has announced that Puscifer, his project with Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, will head back out for a fall North American tour in October and November.

AMON AMARTH / CARCASS / OBITUARY / CATTLE DECAPITATION

Swedish melodic death metal vets Amon Amarth have announced a headlining North American tour, and it's with three other legendary death metal bands: Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation.

HOLY FAWN

Holy Fawn's long-awaited new album finally arrives this September (pre-order on limited splatter vinyl), and they'll also on tour with Astronoid this summer.

KRALLICE

NYC black metal band Krallice are playing their first show since the pandemic on August 31 at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, with Indricothere also on the bill.

BROOKS NIELSEN (THE GROWLERS)

Brooks Nielsen of The Growlers will be on tour in August, going up the California coast from Santa Ana to San Francisco, with stops in San Diego, Bakersfield, Sacramento, Petaluma, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo. He's also just announced a Brooklyn show on September 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed here.

ALICE GLASS

Alice Glass released her debut solo album earlier this year, and she’ll be on the road for the ”Trauma Bond Tour” with Uffie in September and October.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS

Orange County hardcore band Stick To Your Guns have a new album out in a couple weeks, and they've just announced a tour with Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo and Foreign Hands.

MUDDY ROOTS 2022

Cookeville, TN's Muddy Roots Festival returns for the first time in three years from September 1-4 at Junebug Ranch. The lineup includes Fear (playing The Record in full for its 40th anniversary), Monolord, Stöner, (ex-Kyuss), HR of Bad Brains, Doyle of Misfits, Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Kool Keith, The Casualties, Zero Boys, The Queers, and more.

BBB / DAZE SHOWCASE

Triple B Records, Streets of Hate, and DAZE Records are teaming up for a two-day showcase in Brooklyn on September 23 & 24 at Monarch (23 Meadow St), and the lineup is stacked.