Tour news: Gary Clark Jr, The Go-Go’s, Candlemass, Homeboy Sandman, more

THE GO-GO'S

Having had their story told in last year's terrific documentary, The Go-Go's will be out on the road around New Year's for a short West Coast tour, hitting San Francisco on 12/28, Los Angeles (12/29 @ Microsoft Theater), Las Vegas on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and San Diego on January 3. Head here for all dates.

GARY CLARK JR

Gary Clark Jr will be on a West Coast tour in August and September, kicking things off in Austin on 8/20 and then hitting Dallas, Snowmass, San Diego, Park City, Las Vegas, Redondo Beach's Beachlife Fest, Saratoga, Avila Beach, Napa, Santa Barbara and Phoenix. All dates are here.

QUICKSAND

Quicksand, who are releasing new album Distant Populations in August, have also announced a fall tour, beginning in Boston on 9/28, hitting Asbury Park's Stone Pony (9/29) (tickets) the next day, and going to the West Coast and back before hitting hometown NYC venue Bowery Ballroom on 10/29 (tickets) and wrapping up in Philly on Halloween.

CANDLEMASS

Swedish doom great Candlemass will be back in the U.S. next year and have announced three dates so far: Boston (4/20), Houston (4/22) for Hell's Heroes fest, and Chicago (4/24). "We are really pleased to finally get back to the US of A." says the band's Mats Björkman. "Our fans have been waiting and have asked for shows for some years now, and with these three shows we are starting up again in North America. There will eventually be more shows - but that’s still in the works and will not be immediately happening, so come and see us in April if you can make it." Headlines shows are with The Skull & Frayle. All dates are here.

ELTON JOHN

After being forced to postpone the remainder of his 2020 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates due to COVID, Elton John has announced what he says are his "final tour dates ever in North America and Europe." "This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," he writes. "I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."

WILDWOOD REVIVAL FESTIVAL

Athens, GA's Wildwood Revival fest happens October 8-10 at Cloverleaf Farm and they initial lineup has been announced: Jenny Lewis, Sharon Van Etten and Hiss Golden Messenger headline and also performing are John Moreland, White Denim, The Bones of Dr Jones, Elizabeth Cook, Packway Handle Band, Early James, Suzanne Santo and The Pink Stones. More details here.

HOMEBOY SANDMAN

Homeboy Sandman just announced his new Aesop Rock-produced EP, Anjelitu, which will be released on August 6 via Mello Music Group. (Check out "Go Hard" below.) After the EP is out, he'll be on tour in September, hitting Chicago, St Louis, Atlanta, Nashville, Jacksonville, Orlando, Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston, Denton, Austin, San Antonio, Albuquerque, and Phoenix.

ACTIVITY

Brooklyn's Activity released their great debut, Unmask Whoever, right when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and haven't been able to play a show for it yet. That changes this fall, as they'll hit the road for short tour of the East Coast and Midwest. They'll play a hometown tour kickoff show at Mercury Lounge on October 6, and then head to Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Carrboro, Richmond and Washington, DC. Head here for all dates.

MEN I TRUST

Men I Trust have a new album on the way, their fourth, and they've announced that they'll return to the road in North America in September in support of it.

BEABADOOBEE

beabadoobee will be on tour this fall supporting a new EP and her debut album, Fake it Flowers, which came out last year. She'll be stopping in Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and more.

EXHUMED / CREEPING DEATH / BEWITCHER / ENFORCED

San Jose gore masters Exhumed have announced the 'Worming Through America' tour with extremely stacked support from Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death, speed metal-turned-Tribulation-esque Portland band Bewitcher, and Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced.

TERROR / DRAIN / ONE STEP CLOSER / DARE

Hardcore vets Terror have announced a headlining West Coast/Southwest September tour leading up to their appearance at Furnace Fest, and they've tapped three of the most exciting newer bands in hardcore to open: Drain, One Step Closer, and Dare.

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die recently confirmed that "LP4 is done and whips ass" and now they announced a fall US tour. They'll be joined by genre-defying experimental rock group Bent Knee for the dates, which run through October and November, with additional support from Michigan punkgazers Greet Death on the first leg, Santa Rosa screamo/post-hardcore band State Faults on the second, and New Brunswick post-rockers Gates on the third.

TITUS ANDRONICUS

Titus Andronicus will give their classic 2010 album The Monitor a slightly delayed (for obvious reasons) 10th anniversary reissue on October 22 via XL and celebrate the reissue by performing the album in full on 'The Monitor Revisited 2021 Tour' this fall.

FAYE WEBSTER

Faye Webster has expanded her tour with new North American dates in February and March of 2022, including Dallas, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, NYC, and more.

GZA / RAEKWON / GHOSTFACE KILLAH

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have announced the '3 Chambers Tour' supporting their classic mid '90s solo albums, Liquid Swords, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ironman, respectively. "As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again," Raekwon said in a statement. "This 3 Chambers Tour will be something I recommend nobody misses. This shit will be bananas!!!!"

ZOPA (MICHAEL IMPERIOLI)

Actor and podcaster Michael Imperioli is also a musician and has fronted NYC trio Zopa for more than 10 years. The band have two hometown shows at Mercury Lounge in August.

LAPÊCHE / NERVOUS DATER

Earlier this year, NYC indie-punk bands LAPÊCHE and Nervous Dater released sophomore albums, Blood In The Water (on New Granada) and Call In The Mess (on Counter Intuitive), respectively. Now they've announced a fall East Coast/Midwest tour together, surrounding both bands' appearances at The Fest.