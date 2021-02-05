tour news: Genesis, The Jesus and Mary Chain, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Summerfest, more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours and festivals are being postponed/canceled left and right. Many have now been rescheduled, too. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN

The Jesus And Mary Chain have announced the rescheduled dates for their Darklands UK and European tour. The run is now slated to begin in November of 2021 and continue through December, with Rev Magnetic and Spyres opening. You can view the announcement and the new dates below.

GENESIS

Genesis are rescheduling their April UK and Irish The Last Domino? tour dates for fall 2021. It'll be the first outing for Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford since 2007, and you can find the dates here, and watch an announcement video, brief rehearsal teaser included, below.

HANGOUT FESTIVAL

The 2020 edition of Gulf Shores, Alabama's Hangout Fest was cancelled because of coronavirus, and now 2021 is off as well. "May is just going to be a bit too soon to gather that many people together," they write. They are exploring options to host the festival in the fall, but continue, "we'll have more clarity in the next few months on whether that is an option or if we'll have to wait until May 20-22, 2022." Read their announcement in full below.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH

The Tallest Man On Earth's US tour, which had been pushed back to spring 2021 in July, has been postponed again, now until spring of 2022. "Imagine it's like way back and my love had sailed across some giant sea on a really slow boat," Kristian Matsson writes. "But it's like all of you are my sweetheart somewhere far across. And I'm still waiting for the day we reunite. Still so deeply in love." See the dates below.

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS FESTIVALS

Danny Wimmer Presents has issued an update for their slate of festivals in 2021. Louder Than Life is set for September 23-26 at Louisville, KY's Highland Festival Grounds, while Welcome to Rockville is expanding to four days on a new weekend (November 11-14, 2021) and with a new location (Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL). Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, which is partnering with Danny Wimmer Presents for the first time this year, is scheduled for July 23-25 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Two other festivals, Charlotte, NC's Epicenter and Columbus, OH's Sonic Temple, aren't happening in 2021, and are expected to return in 2022.

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Miami EDM festival Ultra Music Festival, which cancelled its 2020 edition due to coronavirus, is cancelled again for 2021. Miami Herald reports that Sandy York, the fest's attorney, requested to have the dates moved to 2022 in a letter to the Miami city manager, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. An official statement from the festival is still to come.

SUMMERFEST

Milwaukee's Summerfest has been postponed to three consecutive weekends this fall — September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. A statement from the festival reads, "We are excited to get the live music industry back in action and to welcome fans back, but in order to allow healthcare professionals more time to distribute the vaccine, Summerfest 2021 will be held [in] September." You can read the full announcement below.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FEST

New Orleans Jazz Fest postponed its 2020 edition to the fall before cancelling it entirely. Now its 2021 edition has been pushed back to fall as well; it's currently scheduled for October 8-17, 2021. Fest producer and director Quint Davis says, "We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It's taking longer than we want, but we'll all have our celebration when the time comes. Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest." Read the statement in full below.

THE WEEKND

The Weeknd has announced newly rescheduled dates for his headlining arena tour, including new dates, which are scheduled to start in 2022.

THOM YORKE

After being postponed multiple times, the US leg of Thom Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour has been canceled.

MARYLAND DEATHFEST

After promising a "thorough update" in December, Maryland Deathfest is officially postponed again to 2022. The majority of the lineup is onboard for the new dates, which are May 26-29, 2022.