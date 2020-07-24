tour news: Genesis, They Might Be Giants, Aftershock fest, BottleRock, more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours/festivals through spring (and into summer and the fall) are being postponed/cancelled left and right. Many have now been rescheduled, too. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

GENESIS

Genesis have re-scheduled their 2020 UK and Irish dates for "The Last Domino?" reunion tour for April 2021, and have added additional shows in Birmingham and London. The tour now starts in Glasgow on April 1 which will mark Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks first show since the ‘Turn It On Again: The Tour’ in 2007. We're still hoping for North American dates. Head here for all dates and details.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

They Might Be Giants were set to spend most of this year touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their third album, Flood, including a whole bunch of NYC shows at Ballroom (not all of which were Flood-related). That tour was postponed and they've now announced the new 2021 dates which kick off April 7 at Bowery Ballroom and wrap up September 4 in North Adams, MA.

FUZZ (TY SEGALL)

Fuzz, the proto-metal inspired power trio of Ty Segall (who sings and plays drums here), Charles Moothart (guitar, vocals) and Chad Ubovich (bass, vocals), will release III, their first album in five years, on October 23 and have rescheduled their 2020 tour for 2021. Dates seem a little optimistic, running January 23 in San Francisco though Valentine's Day in Pittsburgh, with two NYC shows.

BOTTLEROCK NAPA CANCELED, 2021 HEADLINERS ANNOUNCED

This year's BottleRock Napa festival has been canceled with 2021 dates announced: May 28-30 with confirmed headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks. They write "We are doing our best to retain as many 2020 artists as possible for the 2021 music lineup." If you bought tickets for this year, they're good for 2021, or you can request a refund.

AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL CANCELED, 2021 DATES/HEADLINERS ANNOUNCED

The 2020 edition of Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival, which was to have happened October 9-11, has also been canceled. They've announced 2021 dates -- October 7-10 -- with this year's headliners, Metallica and My Chemical Romance, confirmed play. More details are here.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS DRIVE-IN SHOWS

The Front Bottoms' planned 2020 tour with Jimmy Eat World was not surprisingly cancelled, though the band recently tided fans over with an acoustic fireside livestream (which you can watch on Twitch), and now they'll be doing drive-in concerts in NJ and Philly.

LOCKN' FESTIVAL 2020 STILL ON

Virginia jam festival Lockn' originally scheduled its 2020 edition for June, to celebrate Phil Lesh's 80th birthday. Of course, coronavirus kept that from happening, as it has cancelled or postponed most festivals scheduled for this year. Rather than giving up on 2020 entirely, though, Lockn' is still planning to hold an in-person festival in October. "As we develop our plans to produce LOCKN’," they write on their safety page, "the safety of our fans, staff, vendors, and artists remains our number one priority."