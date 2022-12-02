Tour news: Glastonbury (Elton John), Roadburn, Alfa Mist, Desertfest, Naima Bock, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ALFA MIST

London based producer, pianist, bandleader and MC Alfa Mist will be heading to the US this spring starting with two NYC shows: Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 29 and soon-to-open Manhattan venue Racket on April 30, as well as shows in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

alfa mist tour loading...

ROADBURN ADDITIONS

Netherlands fest Roadburn have added a bunch more artists to their 2023 lineup (April 20-23), including Boy Harsher, Cave In, Sangre de Muerdago, White Ward, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, Circuit des Yeux, Jerusalem In My Heart, Kathryn Joseph, Pupil Slicer and more. Check out all the new additions here and check out the full Roadburn Lineup here.

RABBIT

Brooklyn metallic hardcore band Rabbit's new noisy EP Halo of Flies is out today (12/2) via Delayed Gratification Records. They play a record release show in Brooklyn at Gold Sounds tonight (12/2), open for Cro-Mags at Market Hotel on 12/7, and open for Mutally Assured Destruction at Saint Vitus in January. They also are on a tour with En Love right now (Gold Sounds show included).

ELTON JOHN HEADLINING GLASTONBURY 2023

UK festival Glastonbury has announced that Elton John will headline the 2023 edition of the festival, which goes down July 21-25 at Worthy Farm. "I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage," says Elton. "As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.… I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world." Stay tuned for the whole lineup.

ALT-J

alt-J's debut LP An Awesome Wave turned 10 this year, and following a digital concert event and podcast series launched earlier this year, they'll be keeping the celebration going with a few shows in March. The dates will feature their first performances of the album in full in the US.

A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS

Filmmaker, humorist, hitchhiker and celebrator of all things trash John Waters is on his annual "A John Waters Christmas" tour, that's described as "a slide down your chimney of burning gift wrapped needs, igniting your lust for presents and sparking the sexual desires of the newly perverted."

DESERTFEST LONDON ADDITIONS

London's 2023 edition of Desertfest happens May 5 - 7 and they recently announced 40 more artists, including Corrosion of Conformity, Boris, Crowbar, Weedeater, King Buffalo, Discharge, Unsane, Big|Brave and more. Here's the current full lineup poster:

desertfest-2023 loading...

CHEEKFACE

Addictively fun LA indie trio Cheekface have announced a North American tour for early 2023. The band made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "Many bands think touring’s a burden or necessity. We are not one of those bands. We are grateful you give us the opportunity to spend a night with you."

NAIMA BOCK

Naima Bock will promote her great album from this year, Giant Palm, with a few US shows this spring, including Brooklyn's Public Records on March 3. They've added a DC date on March 5, in addition to dates in Philly, Seattle and Los Angeles. There's a lot of room between dates, so maybe she'll add more shows.

naima bock tour loading...

BITCHIN BAJAS

Chicago synth-heads Bitchin Bajas are on tour now in support of their terrific new album Bajascillators and have added more shows to their schedule, including a second Brooklyn date.

CLAIRE ROUSAY

Ambient experimentalist Claire Rousay has announced a North American tour for 2023. The outing includes West Coast dates with Junior Boys in January and a pair of East Coast shows with FUJI||||||||||TA in April.