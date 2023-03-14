Tour news: Goose, Bill Burr, Trevor Noah, Mephiskapheles, DJ Snake, Silversun Pickups, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS

Silversun Pickups have added a few dates to their Physical Thrills tour, including NYC-area shows at Long Island's The Paramount on May 31 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on June 1. All dates are here.

CLUTCH / DINOSAUR JR / RED FANG

Sludgefeasters, rejoice! Clutch, Dinosaur Jr, and Red Fang will be hitting the road together this summer.

LOVE AND ROCKETS

Love and Rockets, the "So Alive" hitmakers made up of 3/4th of Bauhaus, are reforming to play the 2023 Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, CA and have announced a US tour after.

WILLIE NELSON'S 2023 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR

The 2023 edition of Willie's Outlaw Music Festival tour features Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kurt Vile, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price, Kathleen Edwards, and more.

MEPHISKAPHELES

Long-running skankers Mephiskapheles have a few upcoming East Coast dates, starting with NYC's Bowery Electric on April 20 with Hub City Stompers, and Butterbrain. THey also play a few PA shows, as well as Dayton, Orlando and more.

CIRCLE JERKS

Circle Jerks announced summer headline dates that have them out with T.S.O.L, Negative Approach, and Scowl.

TREVOR NOAH

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has a busy year of dates on his "Off the Record" standup tour, and keeps adding more, like at Newark's NJPAC on May 23 & 24. He'll be in NYC this fall with eight nights at Beacon Theatre in October. Head here for Trevor's full itinerary.

BILL BURR

Highly opinionated comedian and occasional The Mandalorian actor Bill Burr has standup dates this spring and summer, including a big NJ show at Prudential Center on June 24.

DAVID CROSS

David Cross has added a lot more dates to his Worst Daddy in the World standup tour.

ONELINEDRAWING

Jonah Matranga has a few onelinedrawing shows coming up, including his new hometown of Eugene, OR, as well as Los Angeles, Owlfest, and NYC's Mercury Lounge on July 25 with Amanda Rogers, and Zak Schaffer.

AFTERSHOCK 2023

Nearly 100 metal, rock, and punk bands will descend upon Sacramento for this year's stacked, four-day Aftershock festival, including Tool, Pantera, GNR, Turnstile, QOTSA, Rancid, and. AFI.

MARISSA NADLER / CONSTANT SMILES

Marissa Nadler has announced a few show with her Sacred Bones labelmate Constant Smiles.

HALSEY

Halsey has announced two special shows at NJPAC where she'll be accompanied by a string section.

NXWORRIES (ANDERSON PAAK / KNXWLEDGE)

Anderson. Paak and Knxwledge revived their NxWorries project this past fall with their first new song in six years, then they began announcing Europe/UK shows and festival dates, and now they've announced what is their first US show in five years and first NYC show in even longer than that, as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival and the Blue Note Jazz Fest.

BLUE NOTE JAZZ FEST

The Blue Note lineup also includes Grace Jones, Bruce Hornsby, Talib Kweli and more.

TINARIWEN

Tinariwen‘s new album ‘Amatssou‘ will be out May 19, which is just before their US tour begins.

INCENDIARY

Incendiary just announced their first album in six years, and they’ll play a stacked release show for it this June in Brooklyn.

LEGENDZ OF THE STREETZ TOUR

A bunch of mostly-veteran rappers are tearing up for the 2023 Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded Tour, including Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Cam'ron, Remy Ma, Fivio Foreign, and more.

GOOSE

Jammy rockers Goose have added fall dates to their 2023 tour scheduel, including Milwaukee, Missoula, Spokane, Oakland, Las Vegas, and two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October. THey also play Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summerstage on July 3 and 4. All dates are here.

DJ SNAKE

EDM star DJ Snake is on tour this year and just announced a NYC show at Brooklyn Mirage on August 11. Check out all dates here, and now's as good a time as any to revisit the incredible video for his single "Turn Down for What" featuring Lil John and directed by newly minted Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar winners Daniels (and that is Daniel Kwan starring in the video).

THING FEST 2023

THING festival's 2023 lineup includes Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, Digable Planets, The Beths, Samia, Black Country New Road, more.