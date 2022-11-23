Tour news: Goose, Misfits, Chris Isaak, Antibalas, McLusky, Northwest Terror Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

NORTHWEST TERROR FEST 2023 LINEUP

The 2023 edition of Northwest Terror Fest happens May 25-27 at Seattle venues Neumos and Barboza. They've just announced the lineup, which includes YOB, Misery Index, Autopsy, Wormrot, Genocide Pact, and lots more. Head here for the full lineup and tickets.

SPECIAL INTEREST / SOUL GLO

New Orleans no wave/dance-punk band Special Interest and Philly genre-defying hardcore band Soul Glo are each responsible for putting out two of 2022's best albums, Endure (Rough Trade) and Diaspora Problems (Epitaph), respectively, so it's exciting to learn that they'll be playing a couple shows together this December.

GOOSE

Having recently wrapped up a tour with Trey Anastasio, Goose have a few headline dates on the horizon, including their 2022 Goosemas in Colorado, and a five night run at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre from March 8-12. All dates are here.

HOLD STEADY "MASSIVE NIGHTS" OPENERS

The Hold Steady are about to begin their "Massive Nights" run, happening November 30 - December 3 at Brooklyn Bowl. They'll be joined by a different special guest each night to open the shows, and they've begun to unveil those for 2022.

CHRIS ISAAK

Having just released new holiday album Everybody Knows It’s Christmas, Chris Isaak will be bringing joy and good cheer on tour before the end of the year. Things kick off November 25 in Lexington, MA and include stops in Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida, Georgio, Texas and more.

PUNK ROCK BOWLING

The 23rd annual Punk Rock Bowling goes down May 27-29 in Downtown Las Vegas, with club shows running from May 26-29, and the 2023 lineup includes Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, The Damned, L7, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Face To Face, GBH, The Exploited, Fishbone, Agnostic Front, Cockney Rejects, and more.

MISFITS

Misfits have canceled their New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas that was to have been with Circle Jerks:

BONNY DOON / BNNY

Detroit band Bonny Doon are currently working on their first album for ANTI- and in the meantime have some early 2023 dates on the books with Bnny, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati, Louisville, Columbus, and Kalamazoo.

bonny doon 2023 tour loading...

MCLUSKY

Reunited UK band McLusky will launch the second leg of their first North American tour in 18 years -- celebrating the 20th anniversary of McLusky Do Dallas -- on Sunday, November 27 in Oakland. After that they play Los Angeles on 11/28 before heading to the East Coast, where dates include Brooklyn's Warsaw on December 1.

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

Sunny Day Real Estate were about to kick off the next leg of their reunion tour in December, but they've been forced to postpone the dates after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand.

VEIN.FM

Vein.fm are still riding high off the release of this year's This World Is Going to Ruin You, which has consistently remained one of 2022's best hardcore/metalcore albums, and having recently wrapped up a tour, they've now got a couple one-off shows coming up.

ANTIBALAS

NYC afrobeat band Antibalas have announced a four-night residency at Blue Note on May 18-21 with two shows each night, and special guests to be announced. Before the year ends they'll play Miami's North Beach Music Festival 2022, and two New Years shows in Portland, ME. Head here for all dates.

antibalas blue note loading...

FLATSPOT RECORDS SHOWCASE (SPEED, SCOWL, MORE)

The great hardcore label Flatspot Records is teaming up with Saint Vitus Bar and Pabst Blue Ribbon to throw the 2023 Flatspot World showcase in Brooklyn on April 8 at Brooklyn Monarch, and the lineup is as stacked as you'd expect. It includes the NYC debut of Australian hardcore band Speed, who stirred up a ton of buzz with their US debut at Sound & Fury this year, as well as Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End It, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, and Jivebomb.

JESUS PIECE

Jesus Piece are gearing up to open Show Me The Body's tour in 2023, alongside Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES, but first, they'll play a free, all-ages, one-off Brooklyn show to celebrate their upcoming collaboration with clothing company Noah Clothing.

BAMBOOZLE 2023 LINEUP

Back in May, NJ festival Bamboozle announced it would be returning for the first time in over a decade to celebrate its 20th anniversary, on May 5-7, 2023 at Bader Field in Atlantic City. They've now revealed the phase one lineup, and it's a little underwhelming.