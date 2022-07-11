Tour news: Gov’t Mule, TrueAnon, Abigail, How Did This Get Made?, Brooklyn Comes Alive, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TRUEANON PODCAST

The TrueAnon podcast has announced a tour they're calling "The Year of the Smile: A Live Investigation." Stops include Chicago, Philly, DC, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on November 6 and Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 7), Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Francisco.

CLOUD NOTHINGS

Cloud Nothings are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Attack on Memory with a tour.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

The Mountain Goats have added more dates to their upcoming tour, including a second NYC show.

GOV'T MULE

Gov't Mule have added 11 new dates to their upcoming fall tour, including three co-headlining shows in Florida with Old Crow Medicine Show, Southwest shows with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs and a string of Texas shows with The Soul Rebels. They'll also wrap up 2022 with shows at NYC's Beacon Theatre on December 30 & 31, which were supposed to happen last NYE (and again in April). All dates are here.

HOW DID THIS GET MADE?

Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael will be taking their bad movie podcast How Did This Get Made? on the road in August, with stops in New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Detroit, Akron, OH and Chicago. Head here for dates and tickets.

TY SEGALL

Ty Segall's acoustic-oriented new album, "Hello, Hi," is out next week and he's just announced fall solo acoustic shows.

BROOKLYN COMES ALIVE 2022 LINEUP

The 2022 edition of NYC jam band fest Brooklyn Comes Alive happens September 17 at Brooklyn Mirage. This year's lineup features sets from STS9, Medeski Martin & Wood, Lettuce, and Cool Cool Cool (ft Craig Brodhead, Chris Brouwers, Michelangelo Carubba, Shira Elías, Sammi Garett, Greg Sanderson and Nate Edgar).

attachment-BrooklynComesAlive-1920-scaled loading...

GOSPEL

NYC prog-screamo greats Gospel just released a nearly-22-minute song that's been in the works since the mid 2000s, and have Toronto and Brooklyn shows on their schedule.

ABIGAIL

Japanese black metal legends Abigail will be coming to the US this fall for a few shows. While a full tour has not been announced, there are shows at Austin's Hotel Vegas on October 21 and NYC's TV Eye on October 22 with Savage Pleasure & Stress Angel.

HISSING / SUFFERING HOUSE / AEVITERNE

Three great extreme metal bands -- and Profound Lore labelmates -- are hitting the road together this September.

GONERFEST

The 2022 edition of Gonerfest happens September 22-25 in Memphis, and this year's lineup includes Shannon & the Clams, King Khan, R.L. Boyce, Fred Lane, Tyvek, David Nance, Rosali, Spray Paint, Compulsive Gamblers, Negative Approach, and more.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS

Silversun Pickups' new album Physical Thrills is out in August, and they're planning a tour, too.