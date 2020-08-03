tour news: Guns N’ Roses, Brian Fallon, Rolling Loud, more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours/festivals through spring (and into summer and the fall) are being postponed/canceled left and right. Many have now been rescheduled, too. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

GUNS N' ROSES TOUR RESCHEDULED

Guns N' Roses' previously scheduled 2020 North American tour dates have been rescheduled for the summer of 2021, beginning on July 10, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI (at Summerfest), and continuing through August 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. They'll now hit East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 5, 2021. Some of the dates, however, could not be rescheduled due to issues during the postponement process.

Recently, the band also announced the cancellation of their European tour.

BRIAN FALLON TOUR RESCHEDULED

"As I'm sure most of you expected, I have to reschedule all my tour dates to 2021," Brian Fallon wrote on Twitter. Both Fallon's North American and UK/European tours have new dates with this in mind: for the North American leg, the tour kicks off on June 4 in Tampa, FL, and the UK/European run kicks off on September 11 in Köln, Germany. He'll be in NYC on May 1 at Town Hall and May 2 at Webster Hall. The Howling Weather join Fallon on both legs of the tour (with the additions of Chris Farren and Jesse Malin in the UK/Europe).

ROLLING LOUD PORTUGAL AND MIAMI 2021 DATES ANNOUNCED

Rolling Loud is making its European debut in 2021 with a stop in Portugal at Praia de Rocha Beach in Portimão. This date was originally scheduled for July 2020, but will now be held on July 6-8, 2021, The fest's planned 2020 headliners, A$AP Rocky, Future, and Wiz Khalifa, will return for the 2021 edition.

Additionally, Rolling Loud Miami will now take place from February 12-14, 2021, as was announced earlier this year. "Same lineup. Same rage. Ain't nothing changed but the dates," they said in a post on social media.

"We will get through this together. Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon! If we all do our part to suppress the virus, we'll be moshing together again in no time," they concluded.

YO LA TENGO PLAYING SOCIALLY-DISTANT SHOWS THIS WEEKEND

Yo La Tengo announced that they will be playing two acoustic, socially-distanced shows at MASS MoCA this coming weekend, Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8.

WILCO'S JEFF TWEEDY PLAYING DRIVE-IN SHOW

On Friday, September 18, Jeff Tweedy is taking to The McHenry Outdoor Theater in McHenry, IL for a drive-in show. Tickets are currently sold out.