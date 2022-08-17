Tour news: Guster, In Flames, Makaya McCraven, Thee Sacred Souls, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

GUSTER

Old joke: How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice. Or in Guster's case, practice and touring, and they've just announced "The Road to Carnegie" that ends with their first-ever show at NYC's Carnegie Hall on November 25. Before that, dates include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Omaha, Detroit, DC and more. Ratboys, Vundabar and Alex Edelman join at various stops -- head here for all dates.

CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE (TODD RUNDGREN, ADRIAN BELEW, MORE)

This year's edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour includes Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Jeffrey Gaines, and more. They've added more dates, including two NYC shows.

THEE SACRED SOULS

California soul trio Thee Sacred Souls release their self-titled debut album on August 26 via Daptone, and new song "Lady Love" finds them right at home on the label's roster of classic-sounding acts like the late Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones. The band were recently out with Belle & Sebastian and have just announced fall headline dates, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on November 14. Head here for all dates.

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN

Makaya McCraven, who just played Central Park with Sons of Kemet and L'Rain, has fall dates lined up starting October 15 in Vancouver and including stops in Denver, Boulder, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle and more. Before that, he'll play Brooklyn's Public Records on September 19. All dates are here.

BETH ORTON

Beth Orton's first album in six years, Weather Alive, arrives in September, and she's announced a fall tour in support.

JESSE MALIN / LUCINDA WILLIAMS

Jesse Malin is reissuing his 2007 album Glitter in the Gutter on September 30 via Wicked Cool Records. Check out a new version of "Broken Radio" featuring Bruce Springsteen below. He'll celebrate the reissue with show at NYC's Mercury Lounge on September 15. Before that, Jesse has a few Northeast dates with Lucinda Williams. Head here for Jesse's tour schedule.

IN FLAMES

In Flames have added some dates, including Poughkeepsie, NY (The Chance Theatre on 10/27), Cleveland, Niagara Falls and more with Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour and Hammerhead on most dates. The band are currently out with Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended, a tour that hits NYC's Webster Hall on September 7 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on September 8. All dates are here.

BOURBON & BEYOND FEST

Bourbon, food, and music festival Bourbon & Beyond returns for its 2022 edition at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center on September 15-18. Headlining are Jack White and Alanis Morissette on Thursday, Brandi Carlile and Kings of Leon on Friday, Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet on Saturday, and Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers on Sunday. Check out the full lineup.

ARLO MCKINLEY

Following the release of his newest album This Mess We're In last month, Arlo McKinley has announced a headlining US tour this fall. The tour hits all corners of the country, including a number of festival appearances at Peoria, IL's Blues Festival, Bristol, TN's Rhythm and Roots, Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival, Healing Appalachia Fest, and more.