Tour news: GWAR, Goatwhore, King Princess, Easy Star All Stars, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KING PRINCESS

King Princess will release new album Hold on Baby later this year and has just announced a tour for it. There are West Coast dates in July with Dora Jar and then fall dates with St. Panther for the rest of North America, including NYC's Radio City Music Hall on October 3. Head here for all dates and watch her new video for "For My Friends" here:

SIGNALS MIDWEST (W/ BARS OF GOLD, DOWNHAUL)

Cleveland indie-punks Signals Midwest, whose new album Dent is out in April, will be on tour this summer, including a couple June shows with Bars of Gold and then 10 dates with Downhaul (whose album Proof made our Best Punk Albums of 2021 list), including a NYC show at Kingsland on July 16. All dates are here.

EASY STAR ALL STARS

Dub act East Star All Stars, who have made very good tribute albums to Radiohead, The Beatles and more, will be on tour later this spring to play their Pink Floyd tribute Dub Side of the Moon in full, along with selections from their other albums, with shows in Boston, NYC (Brooklyn Bowl on 4/20), Philly, DC and Baltimore. Head here for all dates.

attachment-easy-star-allstars loading...

GOATWHORE REPLACE CROWBAR ON GWAR TOUR

GWAR are gearing up to tour in May and were supposed to be out with Crowbar, but they've had to drop off the tour. Replacing them will be Goatwhore, and the tour also features The Native Howl and Nekrogoblikon. The tour includes an NYC-area show at Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on June 11. All dates are here.

ORQUESTA AKOKÁN

Grammy-nominated Cuban/NYC ensemble Orquesta Akokán will be on tour this spring in support of their new album 16 Rayos, which is out now via Daptone. The tour stars April 23 in Hamilton, MT, and wraps up May 15 in Cape May, NJ, with a Brooklyn show at Knitting Factory on April 29. Head here for more info.