Tour news: Hall & Oates / Squeeze, Fit For An Autopsy, Tobin Sprout & more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

HALL & OATES / SQUEEZE

Daryl Hall & John Oates' rescheduled tour with Squeeze just kicked off in Mansfield, MA on Thursday and next hits their hometown of Philly on Saturday (8/7), and includes stops in the NYC area next week (Jones Beach on 8/11 and PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/13), plus shows in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Denver, Tampa, Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl on 10/1), Honolulu and more. All dates are here.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

Fit for an Autopsy will be on tour in early 2022, hitting the road with Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm, and Great American Ghost. The tour kicks off January 5 in Columbus and includes stops in Chicago, Iowa City, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles (1720 on 1/19), Austin, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and more, wrapping up in NYC on February 12 at Gramercy Theatre. Head here for all dates.

END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL

UK festival End of the Road happens September 2-5 and due to COVID they've had a few lineup changes. Added to the fest: Cracks Cloud, SIPHO, Loraine James, Anna B Savage, and among those dropping off are Whitney, Tune-Yards, Tinariwen, Songhoy Blues, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Blanck Mass, Les Filles de Illighadad, Current Joys, Marie Davidson & L’œil Nu, Shygirl, The Anchoress, Mike Polizze, Margaret Glaspy, Itasca, Skullcrusher, Jeffrey Martin, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Disq, Sofia Wolfson, David Thomas Broughton and Marlaena Moore. The festival also features Hot Chip, King Krule, Sleaford Mods, Damon Albarn, Stereolab, Jonny Greenwood, Little Simz and more. Head here for all the details.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN / ANAÏS MITCHELL

Bonny Light Horseman, the trio of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman, released their excellent self-titled debut album last year, and they'll be taking it on the road in winter of 2022 with Anaïs doing a solo set as opener.

SADGIRL

Twangy Los Angeles band SadGirl will be on tour this fall, hitting San Francisco, Berkeley, Felton, Sacramento, Phoenix, Pomona, San Diego, and two nights at October 1 & 2 at Highland Park Ebell. All dates are here and check out their single "Goodbye Queenie":

TOBIN SPROUT

Onetime Guided by Voices lynchpin Toubin Sprout starts his tour tonight in Grand Rapids, MI and from there hits Dayton, DC, Asbury Park (8/13 at The Saint with The Natvral), and Cleveland. He'll be back out in November, with shows in Pittsburgh, NYC (Brooklyn Made on 11/12 with Surfer Blood and Kiwi Jr), Keene, Cambridge, Philly, Buffalo, Toronto, Columbus, and Indianapolis. Head here for all dates and listen to a few tracks from Tobin's upcoming album, Empty Horses:

TYLER, THE CREATOR / VINCE STAPLES

Vince is also gearing up to open Tyler, the Creator's 2022 tour, which also features Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown. In addition to the previously announced NYC show happening on March 13 at Madison Square Garden, they've already added a second one.

FACS ADDED TO PREOCCUPATIONS / METZ TOUR

METZ will be on tour this fall with Preoccupations, and since we last posted, Chicago's FACS have been added to the trek. That's an amazing triple bill of tightly wound post-punk. Stops include L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom on November 19 and NYC shows at Elsewhere Hall on December 9 and Bowery Ballroom on December 10.