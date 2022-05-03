Tour news: Harry Styles, Blxst, Legendary Pink Dots, RÜFÜS DU SOL, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles' new album, Harry's House, is out May 20, and to celebrate he'll perform the album live at Long Island's UBS Arena that same night. Tickets are only $25 including taxes and fees, and presales start Thursday, May 5 at 9 AM. He'll be performing a similar show in London on May 24 at O2 Academy Brixton. The Long Island date is currently Harry's only North American show, but he's got a full world tour schedule, including runs opened by Mitski and Wet Leg, that goes well into 2023. All dates are here.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they've signed to Secretly Canadian and that they'll be playing big shows this fall in NYC and L.A.

BLXST

LA R&B singer Blxst recently released his new album Before You Go, and now he's announced a tour supporting the album that kicks off June 13 in San Diego and wraps up August 31 in Los Angeles, stopping in most major North American cities along the way. The NYC date is at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 8. All dates are listed here:

PICKATHON ADDITIONS (WET LEG, SOUL GLO, MORE)

Oregon fest Pickathon is back in August and they've just added a few more artists to their 2022 lineup, including Wet Leg, GZA, Soul Glo, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and 79rs Gang. Head here for the full Pickathon lineup.

LEGENDARY PINK DOTS

Psych greats The Legendary Pink Dots will be on tour with Orbit Service this fall, including stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Sultan Room on 11/10), Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Danver and more. Head here for all dates.

attachment-legendary-pink-dots-tour loading...

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

Broken Social Scene's breakthrough album, You Forgot it In People, turns 20 in October, and to celebrate they'll be on tour to play the album along with other songs this fall.

CIRCLE JERKS

Circle Jerks were forced to postpone most of their April shows after Keith Morris contracted Covid. He's now thankfully full recovered, and they've announced rescheduled dates, which feature the same killer support as originally planned: 7Seconds and Negative Approach.

FULL OF HELL / BLOOD INCANTATION

Here's an amazing metal double bill: chaotic deathgrinders Full of Hell and psychedelic death metallers Blood Incantation will do a US co-headlining tour this fall! It's a 22-date tour with support coming from Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War, presented by Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar.

BIKINI KILL

Bikini Kill have finally begun their long-awaited tour, and they've added a new NYC date with Jim Andralis & The Syntonics.

THIS IS HARDCORE

This Is Hardcore goes down in Philly in July and they've now announced the full lineup, including new additions Terror, Section H8, Never Ending Game, Queensway, Gridiron, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Punishment, Year of the Knife, Pain of Truth, Regulate, Hoods, Mushmouth, One Step Closer, and more.

TEENAGE WRIST

Teenage Wrist will be on tour this summer with Soft Cult, plus Soft Blue Shimmer on the West Coast and Soul Blind on the East Coast. Stops include Phoenix, San Diego, L.A., Santa Cruz, San Francisco, SLC, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, DC, Philadelphia, Somerville and Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 6/22).

attachment-teenage-wrist-tour loading...

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Australian electronic act RÜFÜS DU SOL have added more dates to their North American tour, including a third night at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on June 12, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on October 9, and Santa Barbara and Miami. All dates are here.

PORRIDGE RADIO

UK band Porridge Radio will release their third album later in May and have announced their first-ever US tour.

P.S.YOU'REDEAD / BLIND EQUATION

Buffalo chaotic hardcore band p.s.you'redead released their killer debut LP Sugar Rot earlier this year, and before they open Dr. Acula's reunion tour, they'll do a run with cybergrind act Blind Equation. All dates (including a Brooklyn show at The Grove on 5/20) here.

THE AFGHAN WHIGS

The Afghan Whigs announced their first album in five years and are on tour soon. They've also just announced fall dates, too.

MARLON WILLIAMS

Having just released new single, "Hey," New Zealand artist Marlon Williams has also announced a fall North American tour, hitting Boston, NYC (Brooklyn Made on 9/15), DC, Philly, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, L.A. and more. Head here for all dates.

FLORIST

Florist’s new album is out in July via Double Double Whammy, and they'll be on the road supporting it through August.

HARD SUMMER 2022

The hip-hop, electronic, and dance-focused California fest Hard Summer expands to three days for 2022 with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 100 gecs, and lots more.

CHAI

CHAI will be back in North America this fall for dates with Hippo Campus.

FRED AGAIN..

Having just played Coachella, UK artist Fred again.. has announced he'll be back for his first proper North American tour this fall.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

Psycho Las Vegas have finalized this year's lineup, and have added more artists, including Blood Incantation, Warthog, The Dwarves, Nitzer Ebb, and Gaslamp Killer.

BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival announced its 2022 lineup of free shows which include The Beths, SASAMI, Vic Mensa, John Cameron Mitchell, Bridget Everett, and more.

BROOKLYN MAGAZINE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Brooklyn Magazine has announced its inaugural Brooklyn Magazine Music Festival, which they describe as "a weeklong celebration of music and creativity in the most dynamic borough in the country," featuring two days of live music at Prospect Park's LeFrak Center at Lakeside, club shows throughout the borough, and a series of talks in Dumbo. Check out the initial lineup.

SERVICE (RUSSELL SIMINS OF JSBX)

Former Jon Spencer Blues Explosion drummer Russell Simins has a new group, Service, that also includes Jilly Weiss (We Are Hex). Their debut album is out this week and they'll be on tour soon.

GOVERNORS BALL "AFTER DARK" SHOWS

Governors Ball has announced this year's lineup of "After Dark" club shows, including Soccer Mommy, beabadoobee, Kaytranada, Tove Lo and more.