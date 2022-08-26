Tour news: Harry Styles, Speedy Ortiz, Tsunami Bomb, Jensen McRae, FUR, more

HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles, currently in the middle of a 15-show run at NYC's Madison Square Garden, has announced more tour dates in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo, as well as many more European tour dates in 2023. Head here for Harry's full itinerary.

DAVE EAST

Harlem rapper Dave East has announced the 'No Place Like Home' tour (billed as "Dave East and friends"), which kicks off in Maine on 9/30 and travels around the US before wrapping up at home, at Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 10.

L.S. DUNES

Anthony Green is fronting killer new band L.S. Dunes, alongside members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed & Cambria. They've just announced their debut album and a fall tour.

RIOT FEST SET TIMES

Riot Fest has announced set times for its 2022 edition and unfortunately the stacked lineup is rife with conflicts.

TSUNAMI BOMB

Petaluma, California '90s/'00s-era punks Tsunami Bomb have announced a couple NYC area shows, playing Asbury Park's The Saint on October 6 with Fat Heaven, and Brooklyn's No Aloha on October 7 with Jukebox Romantics.

GILT

Rising Florida emo band GILT recently released their guest-filled Conceit EP (which features The Callous Daoboys, Shaolin G, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Doll Skin, and Kind Eyes), and now they've announced a lengthy tour going down this September and October before they play home state festival The Fest. The tour includes shows with Newgrounds Death Rugby, Woolbright, Glazed, and more.

THE MENZINGERS

The Menzingers have added more dates to their On the Impossible Past 10th anniversary tour, which is with the amazing lineup of Touche Amore and Screaming Females. Since first announcing the tour, they upped it from two Asbury Park shows to four, and there have been second nights added in NYC, Boston, and Philly.

RUNDOWN KREEPS

LA ska/punk trio Rundown Kreeps have a new album out in September and will be touring on their way to The Fest.

DRAIN

Fresh off epic-looking sets at Sound and Fury and Psycho Las Vegas, Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore up-and-comers Drain have announced an NYC one-off in October.

FUR

Brighton, UK band FUR will be on a North American tour in October, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on 10/22), Toronto and Chicago. All dates are here, and you can listen to their just-released Oldies & Goldies EP below.

JENSEN MCRAE

Los Angeles songwriter Jensen McRae, who went viral parodying Phoebe Bridgers in 2021 and released her debut album Are You Happy Now? this year, has announced shows in Los Angeles (10/12 at The Troubadour) and NYC (10/18 & 10/19 at Rockwood Music Hall). Sophia James opens the shows.

BRAXE & FALCON

French house pioneers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon have announced their first US shows.

SPEEDY ORTIZ

Speedy Ortiz play Philly tonight (8/26) and have just announced a few September shows in the Northeast, hitting Providence, Portland, Somerville, and Greenfield, MA. See all dates here.

RIZ AHMED

It's been two years since UK rapper and actor Riz Ahmed released his album The Long Goodbye and its Oscar-winning accompanying short film, and he was supposed to play NYC in 2020 to celebrate its release, but you-know-what happened. Now he's set to finally do his first US performance of The Long Goodbye with a one-off show in Brooklyn.

MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA

Earlier this year, former Sepultura members Max & Iggor Cavalera brought their 'Return Beneath Arise' tour around the US, playing a set that included almost all of Sepultura's classic albums Beneath the Remains (1989) and Arise (1991), with help from Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy's Mike Leon on bass, and Possessed/Gruesome's Daniel Gonzalez on lead guitar. Now they're set to do it again this fall.

ANI DIFRANCO

Ani DiFranco will be on tour this fall, with dates in September, October and November. The first few are with Diane Patterson, and the November shows are with The Righteous Babes Revue, which features Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn Mackenzie, and Pieta Brown, though some dates are without Pieta.

CASS MCCOMBS

Cass McCombs was set to be on the road next month in support of new album Heartmind, but that is now not happening.

THE SLACKERS

The Slackers, who just released a new album, have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including a US run with Boston ska-punk vets Big D and the Kids Table (who released their great comeback album Do Your Art last year) and rising OC ska-pop-punks Bite Me Bambi.