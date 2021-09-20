Tour news: Hasan Minhaj, James Vincent McMorrow, Ted Leo, Turnover, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW

James Vincent McMorrow has just announced a 2022 North American tour. "Genuinely my plan for this was 'play all my favourite venues where I’ve had all my favourite shows," James says. The tour kicks off March 17 in San Diego and includes stops in Los Angeles (The Wiltern on 3/18), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philly, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 4/9), DC and more. Head here for all dates and stream his new album Grapefruit Season:

HASAN MINHAJ

Comedian Hasan Minhaj (who is also a cast member on AppleTV+'s The Morning Show now) is currently on The King's Jester tour, and he's added a few more shows to it, including a fourth at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on February 25 (late show, 10 PM). Head here for all Hasan Minhaj tour dates.

EMILY REO DROPS OFF SOCCER MOMMY TOUR (ALEXALONE AND LIGHTNING BUG ADDED)

"Completely heartbroken to have to announce this," Emily Reo writes, "but my band and I have made the unanimous decision to pull out of our upcoming tour with Soccer Mommy, as well as our Brooklyn show with Ducks Ltd." She adds, "The opportunity to play these shows was one of the things I looked forward to the most through the past two hellish years, and I wish I could become a beautiful reality. That being said, we've come to the conclusion that there are too many financial and safety risks involved with touring right now given the current covid situation. Simply, we're not currently able to tour the country in a way that would make us feel comfortable." Soccer Mommy notes that Lightning Bug will now open in Charlotte and Birmingham and that Alexalone will open all dates from 10/21 - 11/9. All dates and openers are listed here.

ERASURE

Erasure are gearing to finally tour for their 2020 album The Neon, with UK dates starting October 1 in Glasgow. The duo's North American dates begin January 14, 2022 in Miami, and they've added a few more shows, including a second night at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

SON VOLT

Alt-country vets Son Volt will be on a short Southeast tour starting this week but have just announced a much more extensive North American tour that runs January through March, including stops in Tucson, Pioneertown, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Boulder, Minneapolis, Evanston, Pittsburgh, Woodstock, Brooklyn, Boston, St. Louis and more.

OBERHOFER

Brad Oberhofer is back with new album Smothered that will be out November 12 via Telefono. You can stream two track below. Brad will be playing a release show for the album at NYC's Mercury Lounge on November 11 which is currently his only live date.

TED LEO

Ted Leo is playing a solo show at NYC's The Loft at City Winery on October 2 and while tickets are still available, he's just added a late show (9:30 PM) that same night.

DEAD CAN DANCE

Dead Can Dance's twice rescheduled North American 40th anniversary tour was set to begin in San Diego on October 1, but the band have postponed it again, this time to 2022, once again due to Covid.

GHOST / VOLBEAT

Swedish occult rockers Ghost have been working on their fifth album, and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just announce a big co-headlining 2022 arena tour with Volbeat, which includes support from Twin Temple.

TURNOVER / WIDOWSPEAK / TEMPLE OF ANGELS

Turnover's tour with Widowspeak and Temple of Angels starts in just a few weeks and starts at NYC's soon-to-open Brooklyn Made. They've just added a third show at the club, happening 10/11 and is now the tour kickoff show (They also play Brooklyn Made on 10/12 and 10/13.) The tour also hits Baltimore, Athens, Jacksonville, Miami, Memphis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Asbury Park, Boston and more. Before the tour they'll open for Joyce Manor in at Summerstage in Central Park. All dates are here.

DAVE GROHL BOOK TOUR

Dave Grohl will release his first memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5 and will be doing a few live book events to celebrate in London, NYC, DC and Los Angeles.

DEVO

Along with their Sunday set at Riot Fest and Punk Rock Bowling later this month, Devo were scheduled to play two headlining shows in 2021, in NYC and Los Angeles. They've sadly now postponed the NYC date which was set for tomorrow (9/21), due to "due to circumstances beyond our control and the current state of the world due to Covid 19."

BROOKLYN FOLK FESTIVAL LINEUP

The 2021 Brooklyn Folk Festival happens November 12 & 13 at St. Ann's Church and this year's lineup includes Mamady Kouyate and his Mandingo Ambassadors, Nora Brown, Radio Jarocho, Anne Waldman, Feral Foster, and more.