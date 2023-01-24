Tour news: HEALTH, Dave Matthews Band, Kristine Leschper, Billie Marten, Morgan Wade, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HEALTH / AUTHOR & PUNISHER / BIG MONEY CYBERGRIND

HEALTH have announced a spring tour with fellow industrial act Author & Punisher and Big Money Cybergrind on most dates. Things kick off at NJ's Dark Force Festival, and then heads to Hamden, DC, Columbus, Madison, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and San Diego.

health 2023 tour loading...

BIG THIEF

Big Thief have shared more 2023 dates coming up this summer, some with Nick Hakim and some co-headlining with Lucinda Williams.

LE TIGRE

Le Tigre have announced a North American tour, their first in 18 years. They hit the US in July following a handful of Europe and UK shows and festival sets.

KRISTINE LESCHPER

Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers) has announced an East Coast tour supporting her newest album The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door. The tour stops in Brooklyn on April 29 at Public Records. Tickets and all dates here.

Kristine Leschper tour loading...

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews Band have announced a summer tour stopping at several amphitheaters, kicking off on June 9 at Forest Hills Stadium, with stops on July 18 at PNC Bank Arts Center and on July 19 at Jones Beach. All dates and info are here.

BILLIE MARTEN

Billie Marten has shared plans for a North American tour in support of upcoming album Drop Cherries. The trip includes an NYC stop on June 22 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets and all dates here.

THE HEAVY

The Heavy announced a North American tour today, including a Brooklyn stop on May 4 at Elsewhere. The tour supports upcoming album Amen. More info here.

EZRA FURMAN

Ezra Furman will be on tour this spring and their Music Hall of Williamsburg show sold out so a second NYC show has been added at Racket on March 28. All dates are here.

MORGAN WADE

Morgan Wade announced her "Crossing State Lines (And Oceans!)" spring acoustic tour today, which includes a stop on May 5 at Tarrytown Music Hall in Westchester. Support comes from Harper O'Neill and Kat Hasty. Before that she'll be on tour starting in February including two sold-out Bowery Ballroom shows. All tour dates are here.

Morgan Wade 2023 tour loading...

WILLIE NELSON'S 90TH BIRTHDAY

In celebration of his 90th birthday on April 29, Willie Nelson will play "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday". He'll be joined for the two-night concert by Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Orville Peck, The Chicks, Norah Jones, Sturgill Simpson, and more.

OBLIVION ACCESS 2023

Oblivion Access has shared the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, featuring Godflesh, Tim Hecker, Have A Nice Life, Chat Pile, Mamaleek, Ludicra, Yob, Crawl, Lil Ugly Mane, and more.

BELLE & SEBASTIAN

Sadly, Belle & Sebastian have cancelled their North American tour due to frontman Stuart Murdoch's ongoing health problems.

JOSH RITTER

Josh Ritter announced new album Spectral Lines, out April 28 via Thirty Tigers, today with singles "Sawgrass" and "For Your Soul" (listen below). Alongside the album announcement, Josh shared dates for a US tour including a stop on May 20 at Beacon Theatre and a four-night run in Park City, UT's Egyptian Theatre. Tickets and all dates here.

HELLO MARY (DATES WITH DEERHOOF)

Brooklyn indie rock trio Hello Mary announced a tour supporting their upcoming self-titled debut album, including dates supporting Deerhoof and an NYC record release show with Computerwife on March 24 at Elsewhere Zone 1. Tickets here.

Hello Mary 2023 tour loading...

THE BOBBY LEES

Woodstock garage punk band The Bobby Lees have announced a tour supporting their new album Bellevue (out via Ipecac), including a stop on March 7 at Mercury Lounge in NYC. Tickets and all dates here.

The Bobby Lees tour loading...

SWEET PILL & THEIR / THEY'RE / THERE

Sweet Pill and Their / They're / There announced a co-headlining tour surrounding their appearances at SXSW.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA & DEAFHEAVEN

Coheed and Cambria announced a tour with Deafheaven where they'll play 2007's No World For Tomorrow in full.

RICHARD DAWSON & PIGS x7

Richard Dawson has announced his first North American tour, where he'll be joined on select dates by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

CLARK

Alongside an album announcement for Sus Dog, electronic mainstay Clark announced a coastal North American tour coming up this summer, as well as a bunch of European festival appearances.

SPARKS

Sparks have a handful of shows coming up in Europe and the UK, including multiple iterations of Primavera Sound.

FIELD DAY (APHEX TWIN)

London's Field Day festival has shared the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, going down on August 19 in Victoria Park. It features Aphex Twin (his first live appearance in four years), Bonobo, Arca, Fever Ray, Kelela, Sudan Archives, SBTRKT, Actress, Desire, Hagop Tchaparian, and more.