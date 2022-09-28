Tour news: Helloween / HammerFall, Molly Nilsson, Letters to Cleo, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HELLOWEEN / HAMMERFALL

German metal vets Helloween are returning to North America next year and bringing Sweden's HammerFall with them. Dates begin May 20 in Dallas and include stops in NYC (Terminal 5 on 5/18), Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Vegas, L.A., San Francisco and more.

UNDEATH / 200 STAB WOUNDS / ENFORCED / PHOBOPHILIC

Undeath are riding high off the strength of their widely-acclaimed death metal breakthrough It's Time... to Rise From the Grave, and they've now announced a fall co-headlining tour with fellow modern death metal greats 200 Stab Wounds. It's a stacked quadruple bill, too, with openers Enforced and Phobophilic.

LETTERS TO CLEO

Nineties alt-rock band Letter to Cleo may be here and soon when they head out in November for a few dates, including San Diego and Los Angeles, and then back to the Northeast for shows in Portland, ME and their annual hometown Boston shows. All dates are here.

ARCHERS OF LOAF

North Carolina indie rock greats Archers of Loaf will release their first new album in 24 years next month and they've got East Coast dates later in the fall, and hit the rest of the country in early 2023.

MOLLY NILSSON

Swedish synthpop singer Molly Nilsson starts her US tour in Brooklyn on October 4 at Market Hotel, and from there heads to DC, Chicago, Denver, SLC, Portland, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville and more.

DAWN RICHARD

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn's debut collaborative album Pigments comes out October 21 via Merge Records, and in the lead-up to that Dawn will be doing a week-long residency at Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch next month, the institute's first artist residency of that length. It runs from October 17-21, she and Spencer Zahn will premiere Pigments in full, in addition to several more events.

SNAPPED ANKLES / WORKING MEN'S CLUB

“Hello! We're back in the USA and ready to take the log synths for another lap around the West Coast block," write woodwose dancerock band Snapped Ankles. They're playing West Coast dates surrounding their appearance at Desert Daze, including San Francisco and Los Angeles shows with fellow Brits Working Men's Club. After the festival, they'll play Jerome, AZ, Portland and Seattle. They're a lot of fun live.

SKANKSGIVING AT STARLAND BALLROOM

Goldfinger are headlining Skanksgiving 22 at NJ's Starland Ballroom on November 19 and have invited Catch 22, Mustard Plug, The Planet Smashers, Keep Flying, The Abruptors, and Backyard Superheroes to join them.