Tour news: Hippo Campus / Gus Dapperton, Spiritbox, Old 97’s, Marco Benevento, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE OLD 97'S / CAITLIN ROSE

The Old 97's will be celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2023 and have announced West Coast tour dates with Caitlin Rose, happening in March and April.

old-97s-tour loading...

THE WALKMEN

Back in 2013 The Walkmen went on “extreme hiatus,“ but frontman Hamilton Leithauser says “we’ve decided we’d like to play together again.“ So far they've announced two NYC reunion shows.

BLACK EYES

Dischord vets Black Eyes have announced reunion shows for 2023 and a new vinyl reissue of their classic self-titled debut LP.

FAKE NAMES (REFUSED, FUGAZI, MORE)

Punk supergroup Fake Names will return with a new album and a US tour in 2023.

KING GIZZARD

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard recently wrapped up their 2022 North American tour, which included their biggest NYC show to date at Forest Hills Stadium. They've just announced they'll be back in the US in June 2023 for a "residency tour" where they'll play multiple shows at special venues around the country, including Tennessee's subterranean The Caverns, Colorado's Red Rocks, Chicago's The Salt Shed, and more.

MARCO BENEVENTO

Marco Benevento has announced March tour dates, beginning at Jersey City's White Eagle hall on 3/10 and from there hitting Philly, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Madison, WI. He's also got dates this fall, including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 17. Head here for all dates.

marco benevento tour loading...

WIZKID

Following his sold-out Madison Square Garden debut this week, Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid will return to North America in 2023 for a 20-date arena tour.

BLACK HERSTORY LIVE LINEUP

Afropunk and Lincoln Center have announced the lineup for the two day Black HERstory Live which happens February 24 & 25. Performing will be India Arie, Umi, Mereba, Celisse, Danielle Ponder, aja monet and Kimberly Nichole, plus Ebony Williams and Sarah Jones. More info is here.

afropunk black herstory loading...

HAILEY WHITTERS

Country singer Hailey Whitters will be heading out on her own tour before joining Shania Twain in May. Headline dates include Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, Iowa City, and more.

hailey whitters tour loading...

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

Carly Rae Jepsen has wrapped up her 2022 So Nice Tour, but she'll return to NYC this week for a show at United Palace Theater on Thursday.

ELVIS COSTELLO

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a 2023 North American tour happening in late winter and hitting East Coast cities including DC, Charlottesville, Atlantic City, Montclair, Kingston, Port Chester and more.

SHAME

UK band shame will release new album Food for Worms in February and will be on tour for it as well.

SPIRITBOX

Alt-metal band Spiritbox announced their first headlining North American tour which has them out with After the Burial and Intervals. The NYC show is at Irving Plaza on May 1. Head here for all dates.

spiritbox-tour loading...

RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE / GEORGIA HARMER

The Rural Alberta Advantage will continue to support this year's The Rise EP on tour in 2023, with stops in Chicago, St Louis, Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 3/23), Philly, DC, Detroit and more. Georgia Harmer opens all dates.

rural alberta advantage tour loading...

GRAHAM NASH

Graham Nash is finishing up work on his new studio album, titled Now, which will be out in spring of 2023. While details on that are still to come, he has announced that he'll celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first single with The Hollies on the "Sixty Years of Songs and Stories" tour in 2023 that includes multi-night runs in Chicago, the DC area, NYC and more.

HIPPO CAMPUS / GUS DAPPERTON

Hippo Campus will be on a North American tour with Gus Dapperton next spring, including shows at Red Rocks, LA's Greek Theatre, Chicago's new venue The Salt Shed, and more. The tour wraps up in NYC at SummerStage in Central Park on June 3. Head here for all dates.

hippo campus gus dapperton loading...

ROLLING LOUD CALIFORNIA 2023

Multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud has announced its 2023 California edition, happening March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds (adjacent to SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, CA. The lineup is headlined by Playboi Carti on Friday (3/3), Travis Scott on Saturday (3/4), and Future on Sunday (3/5). The whole lineup is here.

VIAGRA BOYS

Sweden's Viagra Boys will be back in the US in early 2023 and they've added a second Brooklyn show (Elsewhere on February 17, the 2/16 show is sold out). All dates are here.

JOYCE MANOR / PUP

Joyce Manor recently announced that they'd kick off 2023 with a big Long Beach Arena show with PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, and Slaughterhouse on 1/7, and now Joyce Manor and PUP have revealed that they'll keep the fun going with co-headlining tour in March that hits Austin, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and more.

MINDFORCE

Hudson Valley hardcore heroes Mindforce, makers of one of the best releases of 2022, are finally playing an NYC show.

THE BAD ENDS (MEMBERS OF REM / FIVE EIGHT)

The Bad Ends, the Athens, GA group led by former Five-Eight frontman Mike Mantione and featuring Bill Berry on drums (his first band since leaving R.E.M.), release their debut album in January and have announced their first live shows.

RACKET (NEW NYC VENUE) INITIAL LINEUP

Bowery Presents is opening Racket in the old Highline Ballroom space in early 2023 and they've just announced the initial lineup of shows.

THE SALT SHED (NEW CHICAGO VENUE) INITIAL LINEUP

The Salt Shed, the new Chicago venue housed in the former Morton Salt Factory, got a soft open this year with a few outdoor shows but has now announced the initial lineup of shows for its indoor venue, including Iggy Pop, Fever Ray, The Flaming Lips, and more.

HIGHWATER FESTIVAL

Shovels & Rope-curated South Carolina fest High Water Festival is returning for its fifth year in 2023, on April 15-16 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. They've announced the 2023 lineup, which is headlined by Beck, Wilco, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Check out the full lineup.