Tour news: Holly Humberstone, TV Girl, Jessica Lea Mayfield, UMI, Kelsey Waldon, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JESSICA LEA MAYFIELD

Singer-songwriter Jessica Lea Mayfield will be touring this August. Most dates are on the West Coast -- L.A., San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, more -- but she is playing Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 8/27 with Homeschool. Head here for all dates.

UMI

Seattle-born, LA-based R&B artist UMI will be on tour this summer including two NYC shows: Brooklyn Steel on 6/21 and Webster Hall on 6/22. She's also playing shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, Austin, DC, Detroit, Chicago and lots more. Openers include Soya Mosaic, syd B, Lavva, Amaria, and Dianna Lopez.

SOCCER MOMMY

Soccer Mommy has announced a new round of North American tour dates supporting her upcoming album Sometimes, Forever. The shows, which she's calling "Touring, Forever," begin in October in Indianapolis, and include stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and more. Lightning Bug open the first leg, Helena Deland the second, and TOPS the third.

SUMAC

Sumac, the great post-metal band led by former Isis frontman Aaron Turner, have announced a tour with a very different kind of post-metal band, BIG | BRAVE, as well as Tashi Dorji.

THE FLATLINERS

Canadian punks The Flatliners have been relatively quiet lately, but this year they're back on the road to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

THE MENZINGERS / TOUCHE AMORE / SCREAMING FEMALES

The Menzingers' classic breakthrough album On the Impossible Past turned 10 earlier this year, and the band will celebrate the anniversary by performing it in full on tour this year! Making things even more exciting, support comes from two other amazing bands: Touche Amore and Screaming Females.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Holly Humberstone is currently wrapping up her tour opening for Olivia Rodrigo and has just announced a few headline shows for the fall. Things kick off at NYC's Webster Hall on 11/1 and from there she heads to Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. She's also got UK/EU dates this summer -- head here for the full schedule.

TORO Y MOI

Toro y Moi released his seventh studio album, MAHAL, last month, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. The new dates surround his festival appearances at Pitchfork Fest and Portola, among others, and include stops in NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, and more.

STEREOLAB

Stereolab will be on tour in late summer and fall, and they've added second dates in a few cities since their initial announcement.

ONEIDA

Brooklyn indie rock greats Oneida will be touring this summer in support of their new album, Success.

TV GIRL

Snarky, sample-loving pop act TV Girl have announced a few dates in August, including Berkeley, Los Angeles, Pomona, Chicago and NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 8/19). See all dates here.

BEAK>

Beak>, the trio of Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller and Matt Williams, are playing Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September, and while on this side of the Atlantic will play select dates.

YARD ACT

Yard Act will be back in North America this fall for more shows supporting this year's The Overload.

THE LINDA LINDAS

The Linda Lindas will be playing some shows supporting their debut LP, ’Growing Up,’ this summer, and they've added a new NYC date.

KELSEY WALDON

Kentucky-born country singer Kelsey Waldon will be touring in support of her upcoming album No Regular Dog, including lots of North American dates. Those include Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 8/12), Philly, Indianapolis, St Paul, Des Moines, Denver, Spokane, Los Angeles, Austin, Louisville and more. She's currently on the road with Robert Earl Keen, and all dates are here.

EIGHTEEN VISIONS 'VANITY' TOUR

Orange County metalcore vets Eighteen Visions have announced a 20th anniversary tour for their 2002 album Vanity, and they've lined up some killer modern metalcore bands to open.

ADULT SWIM PHILLY BLOCK PARTY

After being held on the West Coast (and virtually), Adult Swim Festival is headed to the East Coast for a Philadelphia block party this summer. It happens at Philly venues The Fillmore, The Foundry, Punch Line, and Brooklyn Bowl on August 5-7, and in addition to music there will be "live panels, exclusive premieres, watch parties, games, giveaways, and merch." The lineup includes Run The Jewels, Tierra Whack, Dethklok and more.