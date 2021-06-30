Tour News: Homeshake, Chicano Batman, Odonis Odonis, Sonny & The Sunsets, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

CHICANO BATMAN

Chicano Batman just released a new single (check it out below) and the band will be on tour this fall, including stops in Santa Fe, Denver, Vegas, Phoenix, El Paso, Houston, Austin (Levitation Fest), Dallas, L.A. (Shrine Expo Hall on 11/10 & 11/12), San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh, Boston, NYC (Webster Hall on 12/14), Philly, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Most shows are with Los Retros, and Crumb play some West Coast dates as well. All dates are here.

TURNSTILE

TURNSTILE's killer new EP TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION is out now, and the hardcore visionaries also continue to add tour dates, including a new Brooklyn show.

HOMESHAKE

Homeshake will release new album Under The Weather on September 10 via Shhoamkee/Sinderlyn (check out "Vacuum" below) and have just announced 2022 tour dates. The two-month trek includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC (4/19 @ Brooklyn Steel), DC, Nashville, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Vegas, Los Angeles (5/12 @ The Wiltern), Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit and more. Head here for all dates.

PRIMAVERA LOS ANGELES

With Primavera Sound holding its next edition over two weekends in 2022, there has been speculation over whether the new Los Angeles edition, originally scheduled to launch in 2020, would be moved as well. Organizers have now announced new 2022 dates for the festival's inaugural edition.

ODONIS ODONIS

Toronto band Odonis Odonis will release new album Spectrums this fall and they've just announced tour to go with it, including stops in Chicago (Cold Waves Fest), Windsor (OT), Indianapolis, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on 11/7), DC, Chapel Hill, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Toronto. Head here for all dates and check out a few Spectrums tracks here:

MARINA ALLEN

Singer-songwriter Marina Allen, who just released her terrific debut album, Candlepower, will be playing a few East Coast shows this fall: Philadelphia on 11/22 at Silk City, then Brooklyn's Knitting Factory on 11/23 with Air Waves, and then an in-store at Rough Trade on 11/24.

MOVER SHAKER / NIIICE. / CARPOOL

Emo bands Mover Shaker, Niiice., and Carpool announced a tour surrounding appearances at The Fest, including stops in Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Goldsounds on 11/6), and more. All dates here.

SUMMERSTAGE

SummerStage is returning to NYC parks this summer, and they announced their lineup of free shows at the beginning of the month. They've now added more free shows, including Stetsasonic in Coney Island on August 28, Yo La Tengo and Mountain Movers on September 1 in Central Park, Valerie June on September 12 in Central Park, and more.

SONNY & THE SUNSETS / FAKE FRUIT

Sonny & the Sunsets have a new album on the way and will be playing a few West Coast shows in September surrounding their appearance at Boise's Treefort Fest (9/25), both of which are with Fake Fruit: Portland's Polaris on 9/23 with Michael Hurley also on the bill, and San Francisco's Rickshaw Stop on 9/30.

FAKE FRUIT

Fake Fruit, who released their excellent debut album earlier this year on Sonny Smith's Rocks in Your Head label, will also play San Francisco's Balboa Theatre on July 4 with The Umbrellas, Torrey, and World Smasher.

BOY HARSHER & RITUALS OF MINE OPENING FOR KING WOMAN

King Woman just revealed that Boy Harsher (DJ) and Rituals of Mine will open her upcoming shows, including the two nights at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 15 & 16 (tickets).

MAGDALENA BAY

Following a string of singles and EPs, Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay, aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, have announced their debut LP, Mercurial World, due out October 8 via Luminelle and have also announced a North American tour, including headline dates and shows opening for George Clanton.

OF MONTREAL / LOCATE S,1

Avant pop vets of Montreal will be on tour this fall, with Locate S,1 opening all shows.

BLACK DICE

Black Dice just announced their first album in nearly a decade and will be on tour this fall.

WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL / ANXIOUS

Emo-rap trailblazer (and former Tigers Jaw member) Wicca Phase Springs Eternal is doing a headlining tour this summer with direct support from Connecticut emo/hardcore up and comers Anxious on all Northeast dates.