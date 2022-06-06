Tour news: How Did This Get Made?, Citizen, Celebrating David Bowie, The Fixx, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HOW DID THIS GET MADE?

Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael will be heading out on the first How Did This Get Made? podcast tour since the pandemic. Dates are in August and include New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Detroit, Northfield, OH and Chicago. Head here for all dates and ticket links.

AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD

Austin's …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead will release new quadraphonic sound album XI: BLEED HERE NOW in July, and they've just announced the first tour dates in support of it. New Candys are opening, and August dates include Houston, Mobile, Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Denver, Albuquerque, and a stop at Psycho Las Vegas. All dates are here:

FONTAINES D.C.

Dublin's Fontaines D.C. will be back in North America this fall for a mix of new and rescheduled dates.

CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE FT. TODD RUNDGREN, ADRIAN BELEW, MORE

Todd Rundgren and Adrian Belew are leading the 2022 edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour, which hits 15 North American cities this fall. Also along for the fantastic voyage will be Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Jeffrey Gaines, and more, with stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Jose, Anaheim, Prior Lake, Quebec City, Montreal, Annapolis, Atlanta, Buffalo, Nashville, Denver, Albuquerque, Tucson and Phoenix. Head here for all details.

LAMB OF GOD

Heavy metal veterans Lamb of God have announced a new album, Omens, due October 7 via Epic Records -- pre-order it on limited silver gray marble vinyl -- and they'll tour for it with Killswitch Engage on all dates, plus support from Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy, varying by date.

THE FEST LINEUP ADDITIONS

Gainesville, FL punk festival The Fest returns for its 20th year on October 28-30, and they've just added a ton more bands to their already-stacked initial lineup. The new additions include Algernon Cadwallader, who just announced their much-anticipated reunion last week, plus Against All Authority (first show in 15 years), Paint It Black, La Dispure (playing Wildlife), The Pietasters, Worriers, Folly, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Chuck Ragan, Harmony Woods, Meat Wave, Mobina Galore, Scowl, Kyle Kinane, Jonah Ray and tons more.

CITIZEN w/ PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA, MILITARIE GUN, MORE

Citizen have announced a few West Coast and Midwest tour dates for the fall, where they'll be joined at various stops by Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Militarie Gun, and Restraining Order. Prince Daddy and Citizen are also both opening on the Joyce Manor tour with PHONY that hits NYC on August 12 at Brooklyn Steel.

NO DEVOTION / JEREMY ENIGK

No Devotion, Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly's band with ex-Lostprophets members Stuart Richardson and Lee Gaze, are gearing up to release a new album and will be touring with Jeremy Enigk of the newly-reunited Sunny Day Real Estate and Nate Bergman of Lionize.

CREEPING DEATH

Fresh off opening Carcass' tour, Texas death metallers Creeping Death have announced a headlining tour, and it's a stacked run, with 200 Stab Wounds and Tribal Gaze on all dates, plus additional support from Ingrown, SpiritWorld, Plague Years, Vomit Forth, and Age of Apocalypse, varying by date.

DREARY NORTH FEST

The 2022 edition of Chicago's Dreary North Fest happens September 9-11 at Subterranean Upstairs and Beat Kitchen, with dozens of bands, including Cloud Rat, World Peace, Sick/Tired, Choke, Fluoride, Knoll, Test, Sissy Spacek, Grishka, Test, Sirius Blvck, Collapsing Scenery, and more. Head here for the full lineup.

SPELLLING

SPELLLING has announced more tour dates in support of her great 2021 album, The Turning Wheel. October shows include DC, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Denver, Boise and Portland, OR. SPELLLING also has shows this summer following Chicago's Pitchfork fest. All dates are here.

WOODSIST FEST 2022 LINEUP

The 2022 Woodsist Fest happens September 24 & 25 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY, and the lineup includes Guided by Voices, Waxahatchee, Sun Ra Arkestra, Woods, Les Filles de Illighadad, Myriam Gendron, Pachyman, Medeski & Martin, Laraaji, Mary Lattimore, and more.

THE FIXX

Veteran new wave / alt-rock group The Fixx just released Every Five Seconds, their first album in nearly a decade, and will be on tour in support of it. The dates start on Friday in Las Vegas, and include Albuquerque, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Omaha, Saint Louis, Milwaukee, and more. All dates are here and listen to their new album: