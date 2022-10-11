Tour news: Hurray For the Riff Raff, Modern Color, Cafuné, Wheatus, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF & LALA LALA (OPENING FOR BRIGHT EYES)

Bright Eyes' fall tour starts next week and they've just announced that Lala Lala will be joining them on West Coast dates, and that Hurray for the Riff Raff will be on the rest of the tour, including Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on 11/12.

bright eyes tour loading...

BLINK-182 / TURNSTILE

The rumors have finally come true! blink-182 have officially reunited their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker for their first tour in nearly a decade! Making this even more amazing, the tour includes support from Turnstile on all US/Canada dates.

OGBERT THE NERD

NJ's Ogbert the Nerd are celebrating the two-year anniversary of their 2020 album I Don't Hate You with a show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on November 29 with special guests TBA.

ogbert loading...

BIOHAZARD

After parting ways with him in 2011, Brooklyn legends Biohazard will apparently reunite with original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld for shows next year.

WARTHOG

Warthog will close out the year with ”A Very Larry Xmas” in Brooklyn.

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG 2023

Weeks ahead of its 2022 edition, which happens over three days this month, Las Vegas festival When We Were Young has announced its return in 2023, on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Next year's lineup is headlined by Pop Disaster Tour co-headliners Green Day and blink-182 (who just officially reunited their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker), and also features Saves The Day (who opened that tour), plus The Offspring, Rise Against, Thrice, Something Corporate (reunion), and lots more.

MODERN COLOR / THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER

California shoegazers Modern Color are back with a dreamy new song, "Greener Grass," ahead of their upcoming tour that includes runs with Gleemer, Toner, and They Are Gutting a Body of Water (including Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on 11/28 with the latter).

CAFUNÉ

Jazzy NYC duo Cafuné (Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo) will be touring in early 2023 in support of their debut album, Running. The tour starts February 21 in Toronto and concludes March 28 at Bowery Ballroom in NYC. All dates are here.

BLOOD ORANGE

Blood Orange recently wrapped up his gig opening for Harry Styles' 15-show Madison Square Garden run, and dropped a new EP as well. He's keeping the momentum going with in-the-round shows at Brooklyn Steel.

JID / SMINO

Atlanta rapper JID and St. Louis rapper Smino are teaming up for the co-headlining 'Luv is 4Ever Tour' in 2023.

THE A'S (AMELIA MEATH & ALEXANDRA SAUSER-MONNIG)

The A's, aka Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath & Daughter of Swords' Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, who were both in Mountain Man, begin their fall tour this Friday in Carrboro, NC before joining Marcus Mumford for dates including NYC's Beacon Theatre on 11/7.

WHEATUS

Wheatus are gearing up for their fall tour, which includes stop in Chicago, Des Moines, Omaha, Denver, Wichita, Louisville, Pittsburgh and more. They've also just announced they'll be playing a hometown NYC show at Mercury Lounge on January 14 with Todd Morse and The Fatal Flaw. All dates are here.

MUSEUM OF LOVE

Museum of Love, the Brooklyn duo of Pat Mahoney (LCD Soundsystem) and DJ McNany, will play a hometown show at Bowery Ballroom on November 4.

HÜSKER DÜ TRIBUTE

A bunch of cool musicians are coming together for a Hüsker Dü tribute show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on December 10 that raises money for New York Cares. Dubbed 'Something I Learned Today: An All-Star Benefit Tribute To Hüsker Dü,' it features guest vocalists Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Rival Schools, Gorilla Biscuits), Mick Collins (The Dirtbombs), Erica Stolz (Sanhedrin), Anthony Roman (Radio 4, Garden Variety), Eric Davidson (New Bomb Turks), and more.

FREE DR MARTENS SHOWS (BIG FREEDIA & MORE)

Dr. Martens is throwing a pair of free shows in Brooklyn in November, one with Sorry Mom and Control Top, and the other with Big Freedia.