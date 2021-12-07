Tour news: Incubus, Alice Cooper, Sierra Ferrell, Tempers, Gully Boys, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ALICE COOPER (WITH BUCKCHERRY, ACE FREHLEY)

Alice Cooper will be on tour this spring with '90s rock vets Buckcherry opening most shows, and Ace Frehley opening a few others. Dates kick off March 18 at Foxwoods resort and wrap up April 22 in Paso Robles, CA, with a Newark, NJ show at NJPAC on March 22. Before that run he's got more North American shows in January and February. All dates are here.

OLIVIA RODRIGO

Olivia Rodrigo announced her 2022 tour today and Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen will open, varying by date.

HAIM

Haim will be on the road through spring and summer of 2022, with Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee each joining them as support.

MAGDALENA BAY

Magdalena Bay will go on their first-ever headlining tour in 2022, supporting this year’s ’Mercurial World.’

INCUBUS

Incubus will be out on the road for a few shows in March, with stops in Charleston (SC), Tampa, Memphis, Oklahoma City and Las Vegas. Head here for all dates.

THE CURE

The Cure mention a “67-minute“ new album in the press release about their 2022 tour which currently is just UK/EU dates.

TEMPERS

NYC duo Tempers just announced new album, New Meaning, which will be out April 1 via DIAS. They've also announced a 2022 tour which starts in Austin for SXSW and then hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone 1 on 3/31, with dates in Detroit, Madison, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Zebulon on 4/22), San Diego, El Paso, Houston and Austin again. All dates are here and check out new single "Unfamiliar":

MILITARIE GUN & GLEEMER ADDED TO TOUCHE AMORE TOUR

Touche Amore are going on a BrooklynVegan-presented tour in support of 2020's great ’Lament’ in the spring, and they've added Gleemer and Militarie Gun to the lineup.

KNOCKED LOOSE

Knocked Loose are heading out in support of their new EP, ’A Tear in the Fabric of Life,’ which they surprise-released in October.

PRIMAVERA SOUND L.A.

The first-ever Primavera Sound L.A. happens in September and they've announced the lineup today.

HANGOUT FEST 2022

The planned 2020 edition of Alabama's Hangout Music Festival was cancelled due to COVID, and it couldn't happen in 2021 either, but the fest is planning to return May 20-22, 2022, and the lineup has now been revealed, including a handful of the artists who were scheduled to play in 2020. The lineup includes Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Doja Cat, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Koffee, Remi Wolf, Jack Harlow, Zedd, Maren Morris, Lil Yachty, Flo Milli, Sublime With Rome, T-Pain, Audrey Nuna, Beabadoobee, KennyHoopla, The Head and the Heart, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), and more.

THE FEELIES

NJ greats The Feelies have a few dates lined up for 2022, including two nights at Brooklyn Made.

SIERRA FERRELL

Country singer Sierra Ferrell is on tour now supporting this year's Long Time Coming with a 2022 tour, with stops in Charlottesville, Lexington, Louisville, Nashville and more this month. She's also just announced 2022 dates including a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 18. Head here for all dates and listen to Long Time Coming here:

LILYS

Indie rock / shoegaze / psych cult heroes LIlys will be on a West Coast tour in 2022.

RYLEY WALKER

Ryley Walker will be out with Drive-By Truckers in early 2022 and after that he's got dates with Bitchin Bajas and Tonstartssbandht.

NETFLIX IS A JOKE FEST

The 2022 Netflix is a Joke lineup reads like a Who's Who in Comedy, including stand-up shows, podcast tapings and events with John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Gabriel Iglesias, Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, and so much more.

JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney's appearance at Netflix is a Joke is part of his big 2022 tour that includes NYC's Madison Square Garden.