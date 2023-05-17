Tour news: Interpol, High Vis, Cherubs, Ben Kweller, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HIGH VIS

After a very successful, sold-tout first tour of North America, UK band High Vis will be back this summer for West Coast dates, beginning July 28 in San Diego and from there hitting L.A., San Francisco, Boise, Spokane, Seattle, Vancouver, and Portland before heading to Chicago for Riot Rest and Birmingham for Furnace Fest.

high vis tour loading...

CIVIC

Having released their ATO debut earlier this year, CIVIC have now announced their first US tour.

SCOWL / MILITARIE GUN

Scowl have announced a headlining tour with direct support from Militarie Gun on all dates, plus MSPAINT on one leg and Big Laugh on the other.

ROISIN MURPHY

Roisin Murphy will celebrate the release of her new album Hit Parade with shows in NYC & LA, along with an appearance at San Francisco's Portola Festival.

INTERPOL

Interpol have added a couple shows to their summer tour, hitting New Haven's College Street Music Hall on August 26 and Montreal's MTelus on September 4. Most of their summer will be spent opening for Smashing Pumpkins.

$UICIDEBOY$

$uicideboy$ have announced the 2023 edition of their Grey Day tour, which will have them out in arenas and amphitheatres all over this US this summer and fall, with support from Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, and Ramirez, varying by show.

PESO PLUMA

Peso Pluma's meteoric rise continues this week, as he just expanded his first US tour, including a NYC-area arena show.

SARAH SQUIRM

SNL's Sarah "Squirm" Sherman has added more dates to her summer tour, including ones in NYC and Jersey City.

CHERUBS

Austin noise-rock vets Cherubs are on tour beginning Friday in Dallas, and from there heading across the West Coast. They've just announced East Coast dates, including a NYC show at TV Eye on July 23 with Art Gray Noizz Quintet and A Deer A Horse. Head here for all dates.

cherubs east coast loading...

TOMMY STINSON

Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson will release WRONGER, the debut album from his Cowboys in the Campfire duo with Chip Roberts, on June 2, and he's just announced live dates in support. Those include Cowboys in the Campfire duo shows along with a few solo shows with Nicole Atkins.

THE NATIONAL HOMECOMING 2023

The National have announced the return of their Homecoming festival in Cincinnati, happening on September 15 and 16 at The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park, with performances by the band, Pavement, Patti Smith, The Walkmen, Weyes Blood and more.

BEN KWELLER SHA SHA SHOWS

Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller, who's currently on tour with Ed Sheeran, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Sha Sha, by playing it in full at a few shows this fall: Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on November 4, Chicago's Lincoln Hall on November 11 and NYC's Racket on November 18. All dates are here.

attachment-ben kweller tour loading...

CHAPPELL ROAN

Rising alt-pop artist Chappell Roan is preparing to release her debut album, and has announced a fall tour.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.