Tour news: Jack Harlow / City Girls, Scorpions / Whitesnake, Loathe, Besnard Lakes, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JACK HARLOW / CITY GIRLS

Jack Harlow has announced a tour supporting his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You with support from the great Miami rap duo City Girls. Dates start 9/6 in Nashville and include Houston, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Philly, Boston, and more. No NYC currently -- head here for all dates.

attachment-jack harlow-tour loading...

SOFT CELL

Iconic synthpop duo Soft Cell have announced their first North American tour in 20 years which will see them playing their classic debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full.

SCORPIONS / WHITESNAKE

Are you ready to rock -- like a hurricane or otherwise? Well here they go again, Scorpions and Whitesnake, on tour together this summer and fall. Stops include Toronto, Detroit, Atlantic City, Long Island (UBS Arena on 9/7), Tampa, Tulsa, Spokane, Vegas and lots more.

TESTAMENT / EXODUS / DEATH ANGEL

Bay Area thrash legends Testament (with Dave Lombardo on drums), Exodus, and Death Angel have finally added a NYC date to their tour.

COLIN STETSON

Saxophonist Colin Stetson has announced three US shows in November with Elori Saxl. They'll hit Chicago (Constellation Room on 11/1), Brooklyn (National Sawdust on 11/3), and L.A. (Masonic Lodge on 11/5).

SABRINA CLAUDIO

R&B singer Sabrina Claudio will be on tour later this year, with dates in Vancouver, Seattle, DC, NYC (Radio City Music Hall on 9/7), Boston, Philly, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Minneapolis, L.A., Nashville and more.

BLACK MIDI

black midi‘s third album is out in July, and their dates include a free show at NYC's SummerStage in Central Park in July and an extensive North American tour this fall.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA / STRAY FROM THE PATH / DYING WISH

Metalcore vets The Devil Wears Prada will perform their 2010 EP Zombie and its 2021 sequel ZII in full on a tour, along with "an additional set of greatest hits," and support comes from rap-metalcore band (who just announced their new album Euthanasia) and one of our favorite newer hardcore/metalcore bands, Dying Wish (who just wrapped up their tour with Code Orange and who are about to play some shows with Limp Bizkit). All dates (including NYC's Irving Plaza on August 11) here.

LOATHE ADDED TO NORTHLANE TOUR

Loathe, who were also on the Code Orange tour, have now been added to the previously announced Northlane, Silent Planet, AVOID tour, including the NYC stop at Irving Plaza on July 31.

MESS ESQUE (DIRTY THREE / MCKISKO)

Mess Esque, the Drag City-signed Australian duo of Mick Turner (Dirty Three) and Helen Franzmann (McKisko), will be on tour starting later this month with shows in Los Angeles, Boston, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 5/31), DC, Philly, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Chicago, San Francisco, and more.

CAM / AMYTHYST KIAH

Country-pop singer Cam has announced a tour supporting her 2020 album The Otherside, and support on some dates comes from Jillian Jacqueline and on others comes from Amythyst Kiah (who we recently included in our list of 15 current country singers every indie fan needs to know). The run with Amythyst hits NYC on October 24 at Webster Hall.

BESNARD LAKES

Montreal's Besnard Lakes have added a few more West Coast dates with Blessed to their 2022 tour schedule, including Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Eugene, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Previously announced dates include Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on June 29.

CYMANDE

British psychedelic funk legends have announced their first US tour in six years.

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES

Irish singer-songwriter just announced she's signed with Partisan for her next album and is currently on the road with Alex Cameron in the US.

TRENTEMØLLER

Danish producer Trentemøller released his sixth album, Memoria, back in in February, and has now announced a North American tour with his band. Stops include Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Solana Beach, Mexico City, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Boston before wrapping up in Brooklyn.

A VULTURE WAKE

A Vulture Wake, the newer punk band of former ALL singer Chad Price, will be on tour in June in support of new EP, Kingdom.