Tour News: James Blake, Kimbra, Shamir, Boston Calling additions, No Vacation, more

BOSTON CALLING ADDS EARTHGANG & KENNYHOOPLA FOR 2022

Boston Calling is returning in 2022 after being sidelined for two years due to COVID, and they've been rolling out next year's lineup bit by bit. So far they've announced headliners Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine, along with Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, HAIM, Sudan Archives, and Celisse. They've now added two more artists: EarthGang and KennyHoopla. The festival happens in Boston, MA's Harvard Atheletic Complex on May 27-29, and tickets are on sale now.

KIMBRA

Kimbra has announced a tour of intimate venues this fall. She'll be previewing her new album, which is to be announced, and the venues are all secret locations, including stops in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Seattle, San Francisco, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington DC. See all dates here.

JAMES BLAKE

James Blake's new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, is due out October 8 via Republic Records, and he launches his tour supporting it tonight (9/16) in San Diego. His US tour runs through October 15 in Atlanta, with stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC (Radio City Music Hall on October 9), Washington DC, and more. He's also announced a new run of UK and European dates, happening in April and May of 2022. See all dates here.

SHAMIR

Shamir will be supporting Courtney Barnett at some of her January and February 2022 shows, and he's now announced a headlining show happening much sooner in NYC. He plays The Sultan Room on Sunday, October 17 with Steele FC and Caroline Kingsbury, and tickets go on sale on Friday, 9/17 at 10 AM.

NO VACATION

Dreampop band No Vacation have announced their first shows in two years. Their original lineup will be on hand for the dates, which include East Coast shows in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Asbury Park, and Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 13), and they'll be joined by Hot Flash Heat Wave, as well.

RAKIM / BIG DADDY KANE / SLICK RICK / KID CAPRI

Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Kid Capri announced an NYC show together, happening this fall. Big Daddy Kane and Slick Rick are also each touring separately. See all dates here.

POSTY FEST 2021

Post Malone announced the lineup for the 2021 edition of his Arlington, Texas Posty Fest, which features Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, $uicideboy$, Tyga, Roddy Ricch, Tyla Yaweh, Rod Wave, iann dior, Flo Milli, Kenny Mason, Kaash Paige, RMR, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, and more.

ELTON JOHN

Elton John has postponed a portion of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour again, pushing all 2021 dates to 2023 due to a hip injury that requires surgery. The tour will now resume in New Orleans in January of 2022, and you can see updated dates here.

OURI

Montreal multi-instrumentalist and producer Ouri announced her debut album, Frame of a Fauna, and she has two shows lined up to support it this fall, happening in Montreal and Quebec. See all dates here.

DRUGDEALER

Drugdealer head to NYC in November for a one-off show at Brooklyn Made with The Apple bonkers, who also opened for them at their 2019 Market Hotel show. Get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale with the password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

THE ERGS!

The Erg! announced a trio of Northeast shows happening this December, in Asbury Park, Baltimore, and NYC (Brooklyn Monarch on December 30). See all dates here.