Tour News: Japanese Breakfast, Tori Amos, JER, Laura Jane Grace, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

JER (OPENING FOR JEFF ROSENSTOCK)

JER, the solo project of Jeremy Hunter (Skatune Network, We Are The Union), is gearing up to release their debut album on Bad Time Records this year, and they’ve just announced their first ever shows: opening Jeff Rosenstock’s SKA DREAM nights, in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston. See all of Jeff's upcoming dates here.

YONATAN GAT VISUAELS RESIDENCY

Former Monotonix leader Yonatan Gat continues his collaborative Visuæls residency at The Sultan Room on July 17 and he's announced the night's collaborators: Red Medicine (Eastern Medicine Singers), Oliver Ackermann, (A Place to Bury Strangers), Brian Chase (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), and Christopher Pravdica (Swans). The night begins with an opening set from Susie Ibarra, and tickets are on sale.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Japanese Breakfast continues adding dates to her tour supporting her great new album Jubilee. She's now added a fourth night in NYC, at Brooklyn Steel on October 17, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM. She's also added a new run of European dates in 2022. See all dates here.

TORI AMOS

Tori Amos released her last studio LP, Native Invader, in 2017, and she's been busy since then, touring and releasing a memoir and new holiday EP. She'll hit the road again in February and March of 2022 for a European run, and she's promising news of a new album and US tour happening "later this year," which is exciting. See all dates here.

WESTSIDE GUNN & QUESTLOVE (OPENING FOR ERYKAH BADU)

Erykah Badu's recently announced NYC show at Radio City Music Hall has had some killer support added, from Westside Gunn and Questlove (who is doing a DJ set). Westside Gunn is also playing Rolling Loud NYC and California, as well as Day N Vegas and a Smokers Club NYC show. Questlove, meanwhile, has a Summer of Soul screening at SummerStage in NYC coming up, and tour dates with The Roots.

LAURA JANE GRACE

After her show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping with Brendan Kelly quickly sold out, Laura Jane Grace added a second Philadelphia show later the same night, at Kung Fu Necktie on August 21. That one is now sold out as well, but Laura does have some other tour dates coming up, including a set at Punk Rock Bowling and dates supporting Thursday on their annual run of holiday shows in December. See all dates here.

DEFTONES/GOJIRA

We aren't quite done with COVID-related tour postponements, it seems; Deftones have rescheduled their tour with Gojira a second time, this time to April and May of 2022. "We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road," they write. Read their full statement, and see the new dates here.

WEEDEATER

Weedeater added a second leg to their upcoming US tour, including dates with The Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself, and Rebelmatic. See all dates here.

GREET DEATH

Having already announced shows with The World is a Beautiful Place & I am no Longer Afraid to Die and Bent Knee this fall, Greet Death will be playing some of their own headlining dates around that tour, too. See all dates here.

CHARLEY CROCKETT

Charley Crockett announced a new album, Music City USA, and he's on tour as we speak, with dates continuing through summer and into fall. See all dates here.

MUSEUM OF LOVE

Museum of Love celebrate their new album Life of Mammals by DJing a release party at Elsewhere Rooftop on July 23. That's their only upcoming show at the moment.

BLACK MARBLE

Black Marble has a few live dates coming up this fall, in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco. See all dates here.

STRAND OF OAKS

Strand of Oaks announced a new album, In Heaven, and he'll be on tour this fall supporting it. Venues are still TBA, but you can see all dates here.

INTER ARMA

Inter Arma have a short run of East Coast dates with Artificial Brain lined up for this fall, and they've added a second NYC show at Saint Vitus Bar on November 4, with Withered and Tombs. See all dates here.

FEELS

Feels are playing a release show for their new EP, Subversive Reaction, in LA at The Echo on July 29. That's the only show on their schedule right now.

DEAFHEAVEN

Deafheaven announced a 2022 tour, starting in February, in support of their new album Infinite Granite. They're also playing two CA shows this October. See all dates here.