Tour News: Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams, Perfume Genius, TURNSTILE, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

TURNSTILE

TURNSTILE announced a trio of August West Coast shows with Show Me the Body and Never Ending Game. The Santa Cruz date also has Gulch, making for a killer lineup. In addition, TURNSTILE are playing Firefly, Louder Than Life, and Knotfest Iowa this year, and Primavera Sound in 2022. See all dates here.

ALL TIME LOW/NOTHING, NOWHERE/MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

Pop punk veterans All Time Low have tapped two staples of the genre's new generation, Nothing, Nowhere and Meet Me @ The Altar, to open their just-announced fall North American tour, which hits New Orleans, Richmond, New Haven, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Portland, Seattle, LA, and more. They're also headlining the Sad Summer Fest tour (with The Story So Far, The Maine, Movements, Grayscale, and Destroy Boys), which hits NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 27. All dates here.

PERFUME GENIUS

Perfume Genius announced a run of shows this summer and fall. Most are in September, including a date at The Gorge with Tame Impala on September 10, and one at Red Rocks with Death Cab for Cutie on September 13. There are also dates in Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, and more. Hand Habits opens most shows, and you can see all dates here.

TUNE-YARDS

Tune-Yards announced a new album, sketchy, in March, and they'll support it on tour this August. They've announced dates in the Western US, in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Salami Rose Joe Louis opens the shows, and you can see all dates here.

HOT MULLIGAN/PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA/SINCERE ENGINEER/SUPER AMERICAN

Hot Mulligan added additional NYC and Chicago dates to their fall tour with Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American, and moved the Philadelphia show to a larger venue. See all dates here.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT/LUCINDA WILLIAMS

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are touring with Lucinda Williams in August, and they've added shows in Austin, Houston,and Salt Lake City. Some of their shows together, in San Francisco, Vancouver, and Seattle, have been moved to February and March of 2022, and Isbell has other touring coming up as well, including dates with Joy Oladokun, S.G. Goodman, and Strand of Oaks. See all dates here.

CHRIS GETHARD

Chris Gethard is touring this summer and fall, including a run of shows where he does two sets in a night, the first a taping of the podcast Beautiful Anonymous, and the second a late night standup set. More details and all dates are here.

TY SEGALL

Ty Segall has lots of touring coming up, including dates with Freedom Band in September and Fuzz shows in December and Spring of 2022. See all dates here.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent is touring in September and October in support of her new album Daddy's Home. See all dates here.

THE ARMED

Genre-defying Detroit punks The Armed are playing release shows for their new album ULTRAPOP in NYC, Los Angeles, and their hometown in January. See all dates here.

BRIAN FALLON

Brian Fallon is doing a pair of three-night runs in his home state of NJ this year, one at the socially-distanced outdoor "Concerts on the Green" series at Suneagles Golf Club, and the other at the intimate Crossroads. He has some other dates coming up too, and you can see them all here.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

Father John Misty has announced a pair of free shows where he'll be packed by the L.A. Philharmonic, part of Los Angeles' The Ford's 2021 season. See all dates here.

HORSEGIRL

Young Chicago trio Horsegirl announced their first tour, happening in July in the Midwest. See all dates here.

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers added an NYC show to their October ACTION tour, and you can see all dates here.

DRY CLEANING

Dry Cleaning added second shows in NYC and Chicago to their fall tour; see all dates here.

ANIKA

Anika has a few European tour dates in September, in support of Change, her first solo album since her 2010 self-titled debut. See all dates here.

SLIPKNOT/KILLSWITCH ENGAGE/FEVER 333/CODE ORANGE

Following their hometown edition of Knotfest in September, Slipknot head out on a Knotfest Roadshow tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange. See all dates here.

GUNS N' ROSES

Guns N' Roses finalized their rescheduled North American tour, which now starts in July and runs through October. See all dates here.

FOO FIGHTERS

Foo Fighters announced the first few dates of their rescheduled anniversary tour, which now celebrates 26 years. See all dates here.

PRINCESS NOKIA

Princess Nokia announced her first headlining tour, kicking off with Governors Ball and continuing through late October. See all dates here.

ALEX G

Alex G is touring in the fall, including headlining shows, festival dates, and dates supporting Caroline Polachek and Big Thief. See all dates here.

MODEST MOUSE

Modest Mouse expanded their tour supporting their new album Golden Casket, adding a third NYC show at Brooklyn Steel. See all dates here.

HELLOGOODBYE

Hellogoodbye are playing their jangly, power pop-inspired 2010 album Would It Kill You? in full on tour this fall. See all dates here.

ADRIANNE LENKER

Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker added new solo shows in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and more; she's also touring as part of Big Thief this fall. See all dates here.

DIET CIG/RETIREMENT PARTY

Diet Cig and Retirement Party are going on a short East Coast tour together this fall. See all dates here.

ALANIS MORISSETTE/GARBAGE/LIZ PHAIR

Alanis Morissette rescheduled her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour with Garbage and Liz Phair again for this summer, and added a few new dates. See them all here.

PET SHOP BOYS/NEW ORDER

Pet Shop Boys and New Order rescheduled their co-headlining "Unity" tour to 2022, and added dates in Brooklyn and Seattle. See all dates here.

BULLY

Bully added December dates to her 2021 US tour supporting her most recent album, SUGAREGG. See all dates here.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS

After announcing an NYC show in November, The Psychedelic Furs announced more fall North American dates on their Made of Rain tour, and you can see them all here.