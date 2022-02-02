Tour news: Jason Isbell / Sheryl Crow, The Smile, War on Drugs, Dave Matthews Band, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE SMILE

The Smile, the new group featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have announced their first tour. Just Europe and the UK at the moment but they'll be out for much of May, June and July with a mix of headline shows and festival appearances. All dates are here.

YACHT ROCK REVUE

Yacht Rock Revue will be setting sail, so to speak, this summer, bringing their mellow music tribute act to cities around North America. “We play Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins and Toto with the on-stage energy of Van Halen or AC/DC. Actually don’t print that - it’s our secret sauce,” said YRR singer Nicholas Niespodziani. The tour kicks off April 14 in Charlotte, NC and runs through September 10 in Austin. There's a NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 7 and an L.A. date at The Wiltern on August 13. Head here for all dates and tickets.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Guided by Voices‘ 35th album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, is out in March, and they've added more dates to their 2022 tour schedule.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews Band have announced a summer tour, which includes a three-night run at Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre, and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. There are also NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on June 28 and PNC Bank Arts Center on June 29. The band are also pledging to help plant one million trees via The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign -- concertgoers can add $2 to their ticket and plant a tree. All dates and tickets are here.

KHRUANGBIN

Khruangbin have announced 2022 North American tour dates. The spring leg kicks off April 29 in Cincinnati and Toro Y Moi will be opening. They've also got July dates with Men I Trust in the West and Pacific Northwest. Before that, Khruangbin will play two big NYC shows at Radio City Music Hall on March 9 & 10 with Nubya Garcia.

THE WAR ON DRUGS

War on Drugs, who just played NYC over the weekend, have extended their tour with just announced June shows in Tulsa, St Louis, Cleveland, Buffalo and more, as well as rescheduled dates for Atlanta and Nashville. Head here for all dates.

JASON ISBELL / SHERYL CROW / WAXAHATCHEE

Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow will be on a co-headlining tour this June and making it even more appealing, Waxahatchee will open all dates. It's a short run, staring June 9 in St. Augustine and hitting Charleston (SC), Cary (NC), Canandaigua, NY (CMAC on 6/15) and two nights at Vienna, VA's Wolf Trap Filene Center. Fan presales begin February 2 at 10 AM with password STRONGENOUGH. All dates are here.

BLONDIE / THE DAMNED

Blondie have announced three US shows, including two on the West Coast with fellow punk legends The Damned and one in New York (opener TBA).

CONVERGE & CHELSEA WOLFE 'BLOODMOON' SHOWS

Converge recently announced a tour with Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou, which sadly did not include a NYC show, but then Full of Hell announced two shows happening here, and Thou and Uniform announced they'd do one together, and now Converge have revealed that they'll bring their expanded Bloodmoon lineup with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and Ben Chisholm to NYC and Boston after their other tour ends.

BRIGHT EYES

Bright Eyes just announced an extensive reissue series as well as an expansion of their 2022 tour, adding US shows in May, June, and July.

TORI AMOS

Tori Amos released her sixteenth studio album, ’Ocean to Ocean,’ in 2021, and she'll be supporting it on a big North American tour starting this spring.

WET LEG

UK band Wet Leg have added more dates to their spring tour, including a number of SXSW appearances.

THE ART OF RAP NEW YORK (ICE-T, CL SMOOTH, HAVOC, MORE)

Ice-T will headline The Art of Rap at NYC's Palladium Times Square on May 21. Boogie Black co-hosts with Mick Benzo and the show will also feature performances by Dres (Black Sheep), CL Smooth, Sporty Thievz, PMD and Mobb Deep's Havoc.

JERRY PAPER

Jerry Paper just announced new album Free Time, and will be on tour this summmer in support. Dates include L.A.'s The Roxy on June 10 and Brooklyn's Market Hotel on June 30. Head here for all dates.

WOLF ALICE

Wolf Alice have announced a spring North American tour in support of last year's Blue Weekend. It kicks off on March 21 in Atlanta, and stops include Chapel Hill, Asbury Park, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Austin, Dallas, Houston and more.

HINTERLAND FEST

St. Charles, Iowa music festival Hinterland is returning for its 2022 edition from Thursday, August 4 - Sunday, August 7 at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater. The music and camping festival features Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Glass Animals, and Billy Strings as headliners, plus lots more.