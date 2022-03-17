Tour news: Jeff Rosenstock, Mannequin Pussy, Jane Birkin, Joshua Ray Walker, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK RESCHEDULED DATES WITH CATBITE, NNAMDÏ, CHRIS FARREN

Jeff Rosenstock rescheduled tour dates to June and has now added more West Coast shows. Catbite are now on all dates, with NNAMDÏ on a lot more of them, and Chris Farren is still on board as planned too. Stops include Portland, Seattle, Fargo, Minneapolis, Des Moines, Denver and more. Says Jeff: "I'm grateful we moved this tour to June cause now we get to play in a bunch of places we haven't been to in yeeeeaaaars! I have no good jokes only S I N C E R I T Y!!! WE REALLY LOVE PLAYING MUSIC FOR MOST OF YOU SEE YOU SOON!!!" All dates are here.

JOSHUA RAY WALKER (w/ PAUL CAUTHEN & MORE)

Dallas country singer Joshua Ray Walker is on tour now supporting his acclaimed 2021 album See You Next Time, hitting SXSW this week for a few shows (including the stacked South By San Jose show), and then playing tons of other dates, including opening for Wheeler Walker, Jr at the Ryman in Nashville on 4/14 and doing a run opening for Paul Cauthen (that hits Asbury Lanes on May 10). All dates here.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY OPENING FOR SUNFLOWER BEAN

Mannequin Pussy have rescheduled their postponed February tour dates, and have added some where they'll open for Sunflower Bean. Dates begin at Coachella, and are followed by a Las Vegas show supporting beabadoobee and an LA show opening for Crumb, followed by Atlanta's Shaky Knees fest, then dates with Sunflower Bean that wrap up at NYC's Webster Hall on May 12. Right before that, Mannequin Pussy play a headlining show in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on May 11. The band say that's gonna be it for touring this year -- head here for their full schedule.

JON PARDI / LAINEY WILSON / HAILEY WHITTERS

Country star Jon Pardi will head out on the "Ain’t Always The Cowboy" tour this summer, and he's taking along two great openers: Lainey Wilson (who's supporting last year's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin') and Hailey Whitters (whose new album Raised comes out this week). All dates (including NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 22) here.

SOUTH PARK AT RED ROCKS

South Park turns 25 this year, and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are putting on a party with Primus and Ween.

ROGER WATERS

After two postponements, Roger Waters will finally launch his ”This is Not a Drill” tour this summer, and he's added a few new dates.

JANE BIRKIN

Jane Birkin documentary Jane by Charlotte, which is directed by her daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, is out on Friday, and you can watch the trailer below. Jane will be on tour this year and has two North American shows on her schedule: Montreal's Place des Arts on June 16 and NYC's Town Hall on June 18. All worldwide dates are here.

JAMIE XX / FOUR TET + FLOATING POINTS

An amazing electronic bill will go down with Jamie xx and Four Tet + Floating Points co-headlining at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on September 23, with opening sets from Avalon Emerson and Omar S. Get tickets early with our presale.

DEAD HEAT

Nardcore/crossover thrash band Dead Heat will return to the Northeast in continued support of last year's great World At War.

ETHEL CAIN

Alabama alt-pop artist Ethel Cain is following her debut EP with a new album, and playing some shows to support it.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

Psycho Las Vegas has added a whole bunch more acts to its 2022 edition, including Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, GZA, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Carcass, At the Gates, High on Fire, Ulver, Paradise Lost, Warpaint, Carpenter Brut, Vio-lence, and more.

DARKEST HOUR

Metalcore vets Darkest Hour have announced a tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of 2007's Deliver Us, with stacked support from other veterans.

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST

Mariah the Scientist just released a new EP and has announced 'The Experimental Tour,' which goes down after she plays Coachella.