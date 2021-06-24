Tour News: Jeff Rosenstock, Wardruna, Cassandra Jenkins/Tomberlin, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

OSO OSO & SYDNEY SPRAGUE (OPENING FOR THE FRONT BOTTOMS)

The Front Bottoms recently announced they'd be heading out on tour in September and October, and now they revealed that Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague will be joining them as support. They also added a new date, in Chicago on October 15. See all dates here.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK

Jeff Rosenstock already added a third NYC show to his upcoming tour, which includes special shows where he plays this year's SKA DREAM in full. Now he's added a second Chicago show, along with SKA DREAM dates in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and moved the sold out Toronto show to a bigger venue. He also confirmed that the SKA DREAM dates will feature horn players, including JER, saying, "We wanna do it right." See all dates here.

WARDRUNA

Wardruna already postponed their 2020 North American tour until 2021, and now they're pushing it back another year, to 2022. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates, and they're also adding shows in Atlanta and Durham, along with a second show in Salem, OR. "We are grateful for your patience and promise to make it worth the wait!," they write. See all dates here.

YACHT ROCK REVUE

Yacht Rock Revue, the 9-piece outfit who pay tribute to, and poke fun at, '70s hitmakers like Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, and Steely Dan, will return to the road this summer. "Our fans have always been incredible," frontman Nicholas Niespodziani says. "But after hundreds - literally hundreds - of livestream shows over the course of the last year, we forged an incredible new bond over margaritas and vacation dreams and exploring every corner of the vast Yacht Rock universe. We got each other through this, and that’s going to make reuniting with them this summer even more powerful." In addition to dates throughout the US from July through October, they've also announced an all-inclusive vacation experience, "Steal Away: Escape to Jamaica," happening February 5-9 at the Jewel Paradise Cover in Runaway Bay, Jamaica. Find more details, and see all dates, here.

CASSANDRA JENKINS/TOMBERLIN

Cassandra Jenkins and Tomberlin both have shows coming up -- Cassandra supporting The Weather Station, and Andy Shauf, as well as sets at Woodsist Festival and Primavera Sound 2022, and Tomberlin as an Artist in Residence at Basilica Sound, and supporting Soccer Mommy. They've now announced an NYC show together, at Ridgewood venue TV Eye on July 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM. See the rest of Cassandra's dates here, and Tomberlin's dates here.

JONATHAN RICHMAN/BONNIE "PRINCE" BILLY

The double bill tour of Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Jonathan Richman, which we caught in NYC, was cut off part of the way through because of COVID. Now the remaining dates, in Minneapolis, Iowa City, Madison, Chicago, Blacksburg VA, and Cleveland, have been rescheduled for October. See all dates here.

YO LA TENGO

Yo La Tengo announced fall tour dates, including East Coast shows in September and West Coast dates in October. See the full list here.

BAD RELIGION/ALKALINE TRIO/WAR ON WOMEN

Bad Religion's 40th anniversary tour with co-headliners Alkaline Trio and openers War on Women was cancelled because of COVID, but now it's been rescheduled to this fall, with some new dates added. See all dates here.

SARAH JAROSZ

Sarah Jarosz heads out on tour starting in July in support of her new album, Blue Heron Suite. See all dates here.

LORDE

Lorde added more dates to her recently announced 2022 world tour in support of her new album, Solar Power, including second shows in NYC, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. See all dates here.

WITH HONOR

With Honor recently announced their first headlining show in eight years, and now they've added a second, one night earlier.

MAC MCAUGHAN

Superchunk frontman and Merge main man Mac McCaughan has some shows coming up, including duo shows with Jim from Superchunk, solo dates supporting The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle, and full-band solo shows following that. See all dates here.

SWEEPING PROMISES

Sweeping Promises haven't gotten to tour in support of their debut album, 2020's Hunger for a Way Out, yet, but they'll make up for it when they hit the road this fall. See all dates here.

ALI WONG

After the original dates were cancelled because of COVID, comedian Ali Wong announced new "Milk & Money" tour dates for August, when she'll stop in Boston, NYC, and Washington DC for multi-night runs. See all dates here, and get tickets to the NYC shows at Beacon Theatre early on BrooklynVegan Presale with the password BVEGAN until 10 PM on Thursday, 6/24.

THE ROOTS

The Roots have announced a handful of shows in August and September, including Brooklyn, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, and Chesterfield, OH. See all dates here.

