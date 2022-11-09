Tour news: Jerry Cantrell, Skillibeng, Courtney Marie Andrews, Thy Art is Murder, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JERRY CANTRELL

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced the final leg of the Brighten Tour which runs from February 21 in Ventura, CA through April 1 in Tacoma, WA with Thunderpussy joining on all dates. There are two NYC-area shows: NJ's Wellmont Theater on 3/11 and Long Island's The Paramount on 3/12. Head here for all dates.

jerry-cantrell loading...

GORILLA BISCUITS

NYHC greats Gorilla Biscuits have a couple upcoming live appearances: Suburban Clampdown #3 on December 10 in Garden Grove, CA with Strung Out, Strife, Ignite, Firestarter, The Venomous Pinks, Sweat, Godhead, Bent Blue, and Major Pain; and Boston's Middle East on February 24 with Restraining Order, Wild Side, Vantage Point, Truth Cult, and Wreckage.

suburban clampdown 3 loading...

THY ART IS MURDER

Australian deathcore band Thy Art Is Murder have announced a 10th anniversary tour celebrating their album Hate with some great openers, including Kublai Khan TX, Undeath, and I AM. The tour wraps up in Long Island at Stereo Garden on March 11.

THY ART IS MURDER tour loading...

MACHINE HEAD

Machine Head just kicked off their "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour, with Havok guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs filling in for Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka, due to Vogg's commitments with Decapitated. The tour was supposed to hit Long Island on November 30 at The Paramount in Huntington, but that show was cancelled and they instead added a small Brooklyn date.

ROBYN HITCHCOCK / KELLEY STOLTZ

Robyn Hitchcock will be on tour in 2023 with Kelley Stoltz both opening and as part of Robyn's band.

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

Courtney Marie Andrews is on tour now supporting her terrific new album Loose Future and she'll hit NYC at Brooklyn Made on November 12.

SNAIL MAIL

Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan is making a grand return to her hometown of Baltimore for Snail Mail's Valentine Fest, a newly-announced five-night residency set for February 10-14 at Ottobar. Each night will feature a set from Snail Mail as well as one from a surprise special guest.

SKILLIBENG

Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng is on a short North American tour starting Friday in Atlanta, with shows in Boston, Silver Spring, Philly, NYC (Knockdown Center on 11/17) and Toronto.

BABYTRON

Michigan rapper BabyTron has announced the Bin Reaper tour, which comes after the release of Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament, the third project in his Bin Reaper series. The tour runs across North America in January and February. BabyTron's crew ShittyBoyz are joining him on the road along with LA-based DaBoii.

PILE

Pile will release their eighth studio album, All Fiction, in February, and will celebrate with shows in Philadelphia, NYC, and Boston.

SUICIDE AWARENESS FUNDRAISER (GARCIA PEOPLES, MORE)

Sunwatchers, Garcia Peoples and Zachary Cale / Shahzad Ismaily & Jeremy Gustin are playing Union Pool on December 20 to benefit The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

suicide awareness benefit loading...

SUN RA ARKESTRA

Sun Ra Arkestra, still let by 98-year-old Marshal Allen, are currently in Germany for a few shows but also have US dates on the horizon, including Madison, WI and Philly later this fall. (Also: probably a Yo La Tengo Hanukkah show but we'll see.) They'll also play Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on February 4.

THE SADIES

Canadian countrified indie rockers The Sadies have a few upcoming dates, including Brooklyn.

CHAPPELL ROAN

Alt-pop artist Chappell Roan, aka Los Angeles-via-Missouri singer and songwriter Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, has announced her first headlining tour, the "Naked in North America Tour."

IRON CHIC

Long Island's Iron Chic will close out their 2022 of touring with a show at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on December 17 with Colleen Green and Mikey Erg.