Tour news: Jessie Ware, Jenny Lewis, Bert Kreischer, 700 Bliss, William Parker, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JENNY LEWIS CANCELS SHOWS

Jenny Lewis has canceled the remainder of her 2022 indoor concerts “out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation” including September shows in Richmond, Asbury Park, Baltimore and more. She will still play outdoor festival dates. Head here for Jenny's full tour schedule.

ELVIS COSTELLO

Elvis Costello, who's on tour with Nick Lowe right now, announced that he's doing a 10-show residency in NYC next year, happening at Gramercy Theatre and beginning in February. He told Jimmy Fallon: "I’m gonna print a list of 10 songs a night that’s gonna give you the clue of what that night’s gonna be like, and the other 10 songs I’m gonna play are a secret. So you’ll never hear the same song twice, it’s gonna be 200 songs over 10 nights."

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy is on tour starting this weekend, and he'll play the 2022 Brooklyn Folk Festival in October.

HOWIE PYRO L.A. TRIBUTE SHOW WITH TIM ARMSTRONG, WAYNE KRAMER, MORE

We lost D Generation's Howie Pyro to liver disease back in May, and a celebration of his life and music will be held at L.A.'s El Rey Theatre on September 25 featuring performances by Tim Armstrong of Rancid, The Dickies, Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz, Jesse Malin, Wayne Kramer of MC5, Suzi Gardner of L7, Kid Congo Powers, and more. Proceeds benefit the UCLA liver transplant foundation.

attachment-howie pyro tribute rey theatre loading...

JESSIE WARE

Jessie Ware is playing NYC, LA and Mexico City headline shows around her dates opening for Harry Styles in Chicago and the initial dates sold out, so she's added shows in NYC (October 3 at Brooklyn Steel) and LA (October 18 at The Belasco).

jessie ware more tour dates loading...

ONELINEDRAWING

Jonah Matranga released the first official onelinedrawing album in 18 years, Tenderwild, last month via Iodine Recordings, and now he announced a tour leading up to onelinedrawing's appearance at The Fest. The tour's being presented by Iodine, and it's entirely made up of acts on the label, with Joe McMahon (of Smoke Or Fire) and Her Head's On Fire (members of Garrison, Small Brown Bike, Saves The Day) opening all dates, and additional support at the NYC show from Light Tower (Chris Enriquez of On the Might of Princes, Spotlights, etc).

PROTOJE / JESSE ROYAL / LILA IKE

Modern-day reggae trailblazer Protoje continues to gear up for his anticipated sixth album, and has announced a US tour, with support coming from Jesse Royal and Protoje's In.Digg.Nation signee and frequent collaborator Lila Iké. That goes down in September and early October, hitting Atlanta, NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Denver, LA, and more.

GLOBAL CITIZEN FEST

Global Citizen has announced the 10th anniversary editions of the Global Citizen Festival, which take place in NYC and Ghana on September 24. The NYC portion goes down in Central Park with Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, Rosalía, and more TBA.

TASHI WADA / JULIA HOLTER

Experimental musician Tashi Wada performing new music with his partner, Julia Holter, at Brooklyn's Public Records on Saturday, August 13. Let's hope their dog will be there too.

attachment-TASHI WADA : JULIA HOLTER loading...

BERT KREISCHER

Comedian Bert Kreischer will be on the Berty Boy Relapse Tour starting September 3 in Atlantic city with dates running December 11 in Sudsbury, ON. Other stops include Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Vegas, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Omaha, Toronto and more. All dates are here.

700 BLISS

700 Bliss, the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram, have a few West Coast tour dates next week, playing Seattle (8/17 @ Barboza), Portland (8/18 @ Holocene) and Los Angeles (8/21 @ Moroccan Lounge). They'll also be back in L.A. on October 30 for Blacktronika: Now Is the Time Festival. You can also check out the new video for 700 Bliss' "Nothing to Declare":

WILLIAM PARKER

Jazz legend William Parker will perform to shows in Green-Wood Cemetery on September 21 (6:30 PM and 8 PM) as part of the Concert in the Catacombs series: "In the middle of Green-Wood is a cavernous underground space rarely open to the public. The Catacombs is not just a place of rest for the departed, it is also the setting for New York’s most distinctive and atmospheric musical experiences."