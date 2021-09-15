Tour news: Joe Hisaishi, Queen Naija, Alien Weaponry, Polaris, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOE HISAISHI (MIYAZAKI SCORES W/ ORCHESTRA)

Joe Hisaishi, who has composed the scores many of the Studio Ghibli animated films, including the works of Hayao Miyazaki, will be touring with an orchestra, playing selections for Miyazaki films. While a full tour has not been announced, there are two NYC shows at Radio City Music Hall on January 24 & 25. and at Seattle Symphony's Benaroya Hall on June 30 - July 2.

POLARIS CANCEL OCTOBER SHOWS

Due to the Covid19, Polaris is cancelling four upcoming Northeast shows in October that were to have happened Holyoke, Pawtucket, NYC and Hamden. "We’ve been trying to find a way to feel good about doing shows and we haven’t," say the band. "It’s hard to take for us and for everybody. We don’t play much and so we’ll just have to wait a little longer. Polaris shows are loving and wonderful and very special. We’re sorry to cancel, but we’ll do it another day.’ No new dates are planned at the moment. The shows in 2022 are still on. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

SNAIL MAIL

Along with her new album, Snail Mail has announced a huge tour. It beings this November and December with a US leg, then picks back up in February and March of 2022 with dates in Europe and the UK. There's another North American leg beginning in April and running into May. Spencer., Hotline TNT, Joy Again, and The Goon Sax each open select shows

QUEEN NAIJA / TINK

Queen Naija has announced a tour with fellow Midwest R&B singer Tink, including stops in NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 10/24), Philly, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more. She also plays Lights On Festival in NYC and opens for Burna Boy at Hollywood Bowl. All dates are here.

ALIEN WEAPONRY

New Zealand's Alien Weaponry will soon be on tour with Gojira but have added a few headline dates while here, including Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on October 26), Minneapolis, Chicago, Covington, KY, Atlanta, Daytona Beach, Austin, Dallas, Tucson, Window Rock, AZ and Denver. Head here for all dates.

OLD MAN GLOOM

Old Man Gloom released their first albums since their bassist Caleb Scofield passed away (and first with Stephen Brodsky), Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning and Seminar IX: Darkness of Being, last year, but didn't get to tour supporting them due to COVID. They've now announced their return to the stage, with Boston and NYC shows that they say will be their only ones of the year.

SOMNURI

Somnuri, who were guests on our Vans show earlier this summer, begin a short tour this Friday (9/17) in Wallingford, CT and then hit Pawtucket, Amityville, Ottobar, Richmond, Bristol, Charlotte, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Buffalo before wrapping things up in Brooklyn for a show at Saint Vitus on 10/28 with Heavy Temple and headliners Pallbearer. Head here for all dates.

UNIFORM / PORTRAYAL OF GUILT / BODY VOID

Portrayal of Guilt are gearing up for their tour with Uniform and Body Void, which kicks off with a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on October 20 and also hits Boston, DC, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Philly, and more. Before that, Uniform's Michael Berdan is playing a free show at Saint Vitus on Friday, September 17 with Annunziata (AJ from Sannhet) and Horoscope.

You can pre-order Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album CHRISTFUCKER on exclusive, red splatter vinyl in the BV shop.

BARTEES STRANGE

Bartees Strange is a couple of weeks into his fall tour, having played a couple of shows supporting Phoebe Bridgers, an incendiary set at Pitchfork Festival, and headlining dates. He'll hit NYC next weekend for a set at Governors Ball, as well as an intimate "After Dark" Show ahead of it, at Mercury Lounge on September 23. That show is sold out, so he's added a second, late performance at the same venue on the same night.

TONSTARTSSBANDHT

Tonstartssbandht, who have a new album on the way, will be on tour starting in October, including dates with Dougie Poole, Pottery's Paul Jacobs, and Sean Nicholas Savage. The tour starts October 24 in Asheville, NC and includes stops in DC, Philly, NYC (Market Hotel on 10/28), Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Echo on 11/26), and lots more.

INFANT ISLAND

Virginia screamo (and more) band Infant Island released one of our favorite albums of 2020 with Beneath (along with the great mini-LP Sepulcher), and obviously they couldn't tour in support of those releases last year, but now they're finally gearing up to belatedly celebrate them both with a short Northeast run this October. Select dates are also with likeminded bands Closer (who released the very good Within One Stem this year) and Massa Nera (who were on a 4-way split with Infant Island in 2019).

HATRED SURGE

Houston grinders Hatred Surge (who had past, present, and future members of Power Trip, Iron Age, Mammoth Grinder, Trap Them, Insect Warfare, and more) were initially around between 2004 and 2013, but now they're getting back together for a one-off reunion at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on on February 12, 2022 with Iron Lung, Skourge, Escuela Grind, Brain Tourniquet, and Outskirts.

HOLIDAY JAM 2021

Pennsylvania hardcore festival Holiday Jam (aka Keystone Jam) goes down December 11 at Reverb in Reading, PA, and the stacked lineup includes Youth Of Today, All Out War, Killing Time, E-Town Concrete, Cruel Hand, Death Threat, Rude Awakening, Shattered Realm, and lots more.

OUTLINE: FALL LINEUP

Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline has announced its Fall 2021 event which happens on November 20 at Knockdown Center in Queens with Julia Holter, Matthew E White & Lonnie Holley, Florist, Bing & Ruth and more.