Tour news: Joe Pera, Gregg Allman Tribute, Ryley Walker / JR Bohannon, more

JOE PERA

Joe Pera says, "Having fun doing tour and I don’t want to stop," so he's just announced the "Comedy in Ice" winter stand-up tour that hits three stops in Colorado (Fort Collins, Denver and Beaver Creek) in January before heading back East for shows in Providence, Burlington, Northampton, and Woodstock. He'll also play Kansas City and Saint Louis in February. Meanwhile, his "Fall Everywhere Else" tour is still going and is in Texas this week. Head here for all dates.

GREGG ALLMAN'S 75TH BIRTHDAY JAM

Beacon Theatre is celebrating the music of the late Gregg Allman with a show on what would've been his 75th birthday (12/18), with performances by Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, NEEDTOBREATHE, Charles Kelley, Shakey Graves, Jackson Dean, and Lucie Silvas.

KAONASHI / ASKYSOBLACK

Modern post-hardcore greats Kaonashi and heavy shoegazers ASkySoBlack will embark on the 'No Sleep Till Houston' tour in late November/December.

ADJACENT FESTIVAL

Adjacent Festival is a new festival coming to Atlantic City Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-28) in 2023. It appears to be presented by Live Nation, and the lineup isn't out yet, but some of the bands seem to be leaking out and/or teasing their appearances, including blink-182 and Paramore.

RYLEY WALKER / JR BOHANNON

Ryley Walker and JR Bohannon are teaming up for a few dates as a duo, starting in Brooklyn on November 8 at P.I.T (a trio show with Kid Millions), and including DC, Philly, Brattleboro, and Kingston.

WESTERMAN

UK artist Westerman just released his first new music in two years and announced a spring 2023 North American tour.

OCEANATOR / QUEEN OF JEANS

Indie rocker Oceanator (aka Elise Okusami) has announced her first headlining North American tour. The trek supports her new album Nothing's Ever Fine and hits cities across the East Coast next month. Philly band Queen of Jeans will open the shows.

THE MUSIC OF PAUL MCCARTNEY

Michael Dorf’s annual ”The Music of...” benefit is set to return in 2023 after a few years of not happening because of the pandemic, and this time they're celebrating Paul McCartney.

TEKE::TEKE

Montreal-based group TEKE::TEKE got their start as a one-off tribute to Japanese guitarist Takeshi Terauchi but soon became a proper band, incorporating lounge, soundtrack music, shoegaze, punk, trip hop and more. Last year's Shirushi is pretty awesome (listen below) and they'll be making a trip to Brooklyn to play Public Records on November 11.

CRAIG FINN

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn has cancelled all of their October tour dates with his solo band The Uptown Controllers after a band member tested positive for Covid. ”These are immensely trying times for touring musicians," he says, "and we hope you understand."

REGINA SPEKTOR

Regina Spektor has also canceled her tour due to Covid. ”I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever,” Regina said.

LAMBCHOP

Kurt Wagner has a couple Lambchop shows coming up, including this weekend's Psychic Telephone Block Party in Carrboro, NC and a NYC show in December.