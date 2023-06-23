Tour news: Joe Pera, Pearla, Miss Grit, Electronicon 2023

JOE PERA

Having recently taped a new special in Brooklyn, Joe Pera has a busy second half of 2023 ahead. He and Dan Licata will be doing summer editions of The Dan Joe DVD Show at The Bell House on June 29, July 5 & 27, and August 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 before he goes out on the Spring in the Midwest & Rustbelt Pt. VI Tour. All dates are here.

DOJA CAT / ICE SPICE / DOECHII

Following the release of her new single "Attention" earlier this month, Doja Cat has announced her first headlining arena tour. The 24-date "The Scarlet Tour" begins in late October and runs through mid-December, with Ice Spice and Doechii each opening select shows.

ELECTRONICON AT KNOCKDOWN CENTER 2023

NYC's Knockdown Center will host Electronicon 2023 on August 25 & 26 with indoor and outdoor stages and performances by George Clanton, John Maus, DOSS, RXK Nephew, James Ferraro, death's dynamic shroud, 18 Carat Affair, Neggy Gemmy, Architecture in Tokyo, Giant Claw, FM Skyline, Full Body 2, Equip, Pictureplane, Datagirl, Enraile, Night Tempo, Saint Pepsi, Luxury Elite, Neon Vectors, Fantasyluv, ESPRIT 空想, and more.

electronicon 2023 knockdown center loading...

CONWAY THE MACHINE

Back in May, Conway The Machine had to postpone his tour due to a severe leg injury. He's now rescheduled the shows for the fall, in September and October. The support lineup is the same: Sauce Walka and Jae Skeese join Conway on all dates.

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS 69 LOVE SONGS ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

The Magnetic Fields' awesome triple CD opus 69 Love Songs turns 25 next year, and to celebrate they've announced a series of shows featuring the album's original players, happening in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and North Adams, MA.

PEARLA (NYC WITH MISS GRITT)

Pearla will be playing special shows this summer, hitting Los Angeles on August 25 at Genghis Cohen and then Brooklyn on September 1 at Baby's All Right ith Miss Grit and Léna Bartels.

pearla-babys loading...

AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023

Afropunk Festival held its Brooklyn edition in September last year as it returned after a few years off due to the pandemic. For 2023, the festival is returning to its usual weekend on August 26 and 27, but in a new location; instead of at Commodore Barry Park, it'll happen at Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint. They've also given it a different name, the Afropunk Brooklyn "Circus of Soul." The 2023 lineup features Jazmine Sullivan, Flying Lotus, Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, and more.

CANNIBAL CORPSE

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse will release new album, Chaos Horrific, in September and will be out on a co-headlining North American tour with Norwegian black metal vets Mayhem, with support coming from tech-death pioneers Gorguts and modern-day prog/psych death metallers Blood Incantation.

STEVE MASON (THE BETA BAND)

The Beta Band's Steve Mason will support his fantastic new solo album Brothers & Sisters on a North American tour in September. This is Steve Mason's first ever North American solo tour and his first since The Beta Band in 2002. "It’s been a while and much has changed but now, NOW is the time," Steve says. "Wake the town and tell the People!"

GORILLAZ

It was only three weeks ago that Gorillaz announced the Getaway Tour, that was to hit stadiums and arenas in Austin, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago in September with Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf in support. That tour is now not happening. "We are gutted," the band say.

ORVILLE PECK

Orville Peck has postponed the remainder of his summer tour. The dates included a Seattle Pride festival, shows supporting last year's Bronco in Canada, and sets at Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, Hinterland, and more. In an announcement made on Wednesday (6/21) on social media, Orville said, "This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best... I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before."

ALICE LONGYU GAO

Producer, songwriter, and vocalist Alice Longyu Gao released a new EP, Let's Hope Heteros Fail, Learn and Retire, in March, and she's now announced the "CEO" tour in September. It travels through the East Coast and Midwest, including shows in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Montreal, Chicago, Kansas City, Brooklyn, and more.

BLONDSHELL

Blondshell’s first-ever North American headlining tour begins in July, and she will also be out supporting Liz Phair in the fall. She's also added a special Grammy Musuem-presented event in Brooklyn.

FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE

Feeble Little Horse have cancelled their summer tour, which was slated to begin next week. The band wrote on Instagram, "we have been blown away by all the recent support we have received but for now we have to take a step back and reassess our little world for our continued health."

SUPERVIOLET (EX SIDEKICKS)

Steven Ciolek, singer/guitarist of the now broken up The Sidekicks, released his fantastic debut LP as superviolet, Infinite Spring, in April, and he's announced summer shows supporting it. Most are in the Northeast US with LVL UP offshoot Trace Mountains.

JESSE JO STARK

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and designer Jesse Jo Stark released her debut LP, DOOMED, last year, and she's announced a tour supporting it. She'll be out in September and October in North America, including stops in NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles.

THE BLED

Arizona post-hardcore/metalcore vets The Bled released their debut album Pass the Flask 20 years ago this July, and they'll celebrate it with a few anniversary shows this year.