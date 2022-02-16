Tour news: Joe Pera, YOB, Rod Stewart / Cheap Trick, Earth Wind & Fire, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOE PERA

Comedian Joe Pera has announced the "Spring in the Midwest and Rustbelt Tour" with Carmen Christopher that kicks off April 21 in Madison, WI, and then hits Milwaukee, Chicago, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Columbus, Cleveland, and Bethlehem, PA. He's also got a few "Dan & Joe DVD Show" shows in Brooklyn before that at The Bell House on February 22 and March 1. All dates are here.

MOSSWOOD MELTDOWN 2022

Oakland, CA festival Mosswood Meltdown is holding its 2022 edition on July 2 and 3 at Mosswood Park, and after unveiling their initial lineup last year, they've now announced their full lineup. New additions include Kim Gordon, Hunk & His Punx, The Linda Lindas, Dirtbombs, Twompsax, Flipper, Brontez Purnell, and more.

THE LINDA LINDAS

Surrounding their dates supporting Jawbreaker (and before the Mosswood Meltdown), The Linda Lindas will headline a couple of shows of their own in NYC and L.A.

ROD STEWART / CHEAP TRICK

It wouldn't be summer with some classic rock acts joining up for a tour of arenas and amphitheaters, and in this case we're talking about Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick. Dates include the Hollywood Bowl, Houston's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and NYC area shows at PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/16 and Jones Beach on 8/23. Head here for all dates.

EARTH WIND AND FIRE

R&B and pop greats Earth Wind & Fire are on tour later this year, and have just added a few new headline shows, with just-announced Ohio shows in Huber Heights and Northfield, and a CT show in Bridgeport. They've also got dates in Tucson, El Paso, Biloxi, and more.

TOMBS

Brooklyn metal staples Tombs will hit the road for a co-headlining trek with Cloak and then open for NJ funeral doom vets Evoken in NYC.

YOB OPENERS + SANHEDRIN SHOW

Openers were revealed for YOB's upcoming four-night run at Saint Vitus, including Sanhedrin on 2/20, Netherlands on 2/21, Somnuri on 2/22, and Ecstatic Vision on 2/23. The night with Sanhedrin and four-night passes are sold out, but tickets for the other three are still available, and Sanhedrin are also headlining their own Vitus show on 3/26 with Lady Beast and Book of Wyrms.

FLOCK OF DIMES

Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner is back with a new Flock of Dimes single, and she'll be touring too.

TOMBERLIN

Tomberlin’s new album, i don't know who needs to hear this..., is due out in April via Saddle Creek and she'll be on tour beginning that month.

BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL

Memphis' genre-diverse Beale Street Music Festival has announced its 2022 edition, happening on April 29-May 1 at The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park with a lineup that includes Foo Fighters, Spoon, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, Grace Potter, and more.

THOU / UNIFORM

After selling out their first Brooklyn show, Thou and Uniform added a second night, which goes down shortly before their tour with Converge and Full of Hell.