Tour news: Joe Satriani, Cognitive / Hath, Heaven 17, Lars Frederiksen, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

COGNITIVE / HATH

New Jersey death metal crews Hath and Cognitive will be on the road together later this spring, with Inoculation and Replicant on select dates. The tour includes a NYC stop is April 21 at Sovereign with Moniasin, and Sarmat also on the bill. All dates are here:

CRAVEN IDOL

UK blackened thrashers Craven Idol have announced their first-ever US tour, which supports their great third album, 2021's Forked Tongues.

VOIVOD

Prog sci-fi thrash vets Voivod returned earlier this year with their new album Synchro Anarchy, and now they've announced a headlining tour for this June.

INTERPOL / SPOON / THE GOON SAX

Interpol and Spoon are teaming up for the "Lights, Camera, Factions" Tour, which runs through August and September. Also along for the ride is Australia's The Goon Sax, making it a Matador Records triple bill.

THE NATIONAL

The National are working on a new album, and they'd announced some shows this summer, including Newport Folk Festival, Pitchfork Festival, Sound on Sound, and Day In Day Out Fest. Now they've announced a summer North American tour, beginning in July and running through September. Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Bartees Strange are tapped to open select dates.

KRAFTWERK

Kraftwerk begin the North American leg of their 3-D Tour in May, and they've added a few new dates, in New Brunswick, New Haven, and Bentonville.

FOO FIGHTERS

Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.“

LARS FREDERIKSEN

Rancid's Lars Frederiksen starts his tour tonight in Tempe, AZ and he's now added more dates, including an NYC show at Market Hotel on April 30, with Joe Sib and Boss Hooligan Soundsystem also on the bill. Head here for all dates.

THESE ARMS ARE SNAKES

Last summer, These Arms Are Snakes reunited for two hometown shows, which were the only shows besides a surprise 2016 reunion show that they played since breaking up in 2010. Now, they've announced their first shows outside of Seattle in over a decade, including stops in NYC, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

DEER TICK

Deer Tick are headed out on tour in the US this July and August. "This summer, we’ve decided to come on vacation with you to rock in the cradle of live performance," they write. "We have been obsessing over our new music and desperately need your reassurance. Baby steps!"

ELTON JOHN

Elton John's very long goodbye, the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, has been going down since 2018, with some postponements in there due to the pandemic and Elton's recent hip injury. Now he has announced what he says will be the final North American leg.

HEAVEN 17

British synthpop greats Heaven 17 have finally rescheduled their first-ever US/Canada tour for this fall. The "We Don't Need This Fascist Groove Thang" tour includes a stop at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on September 27.

JOE SATRIANI

Guitar legend Joe Satriani will be on tour this fall, beginning September 21 in Riverside, CA and wrapping up November 19 in Dallas. The NYC show happens October 27 at Beacon Theater. Head here for all dates.

ANGEL OLSEN / SHARON VAN ETTEN / JULIEN BAKER

The Wild Hearts tour now includes a second NYC date.

ELDER

Progressive/psychedelic hard rock torch carriers Elder's latest album Omens came out at the height of 2020 lockdown, and a collaborative album with Kadavar followed last year, and now the band have finally rescheduled their North American Omens tour. All dates are with the great, genre-defying metal band Dreadnought (who last released Emergence in 2019), and there's additional support from Ruby the Hatchet on one leg and Belzebong on another.

TEENAGE WRIST / SOFTCULT / SLOW BLIND

Teenage Wrist, Softcult and Soul Blind are playing Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on June 22. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 31.

ESG OPENING FOR FUTURE ISLANDS IN NYC

Future Islands' tour hits NYC's Brooklyn Steel on June 2, 3 & 4 and they've just announced that local legends ESG will open the shows. Tickets are still available for the 6/4 show.

LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD

Tuareg band Les Filles de Illighadad are headed to the US on tour this spring. The band was founded by Fatou Seidi Ghali, the first Tuareg woman to play guitar professionally in Illighadad, a village in the Sahara Desert in Niger, and they mix electric guitars with tende, a traditional style of music featuring drumming and chanting. Their tour kicks off on Thursday (3/31) in Durham, NC, with stops in Charlotte, Savannah, Providence, NYC, Portland, New Haven, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and more.

MILWAUKEE SUMMERFEST

Milwaukee's Summerfest returns for three weekends in June and July (June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9) with Wu-Tang, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Jason Isbell, Charli XCX & more.

SOUND ON SOUND DAILY LINEUPS

New Connecticut festival Sound on Sound, from Founders Entertainment, who put on Governors Ball, happens in Bridgeport, CT's Seaside Park on September 24 and 24, and the lineup by day has been revealed.