Tour news: Joeboy, Agnostic Front / Sick of it All, Dua Saleh, H2O / Madball, Jennifer O’Connor, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THANK YOU SCIENTIST

NJ's proggy Thank You Scientist have announced a tour, kicking off in Richmond on June 1 and wrapping up in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on June 28. All dates and tickets, including a Jersey City date at White Eagle Hall on June 25, here. Last year, they released their new EP Plague Accommodations.

JENNIFER O'CONNOR

Jennifer O'Connor will be supporting last year's Born At The Disco on tour starting next month, including shows in Boston, NYC (Mercury Lounge on 4/6), Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver and more. Head here for all dates and listen to Born At The Disco:

CUT WORMS / JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS

Max Clarke released his second Cut Worms album, Nobody Lives Here Anymore, in the fall of 2020, and hasn't been able to tour it yet, but he'll finally hit the road for dates surrounding his appearance at Wilco's Solid Sound Festival. John Andrews & The Yawns will be both his opener and backing band.

AARON WEST AND THE ROARING TWENTIES

The Wonder Years vocalist Dan Campbell is taking his folkier side project Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties on tour this spring.

LIMP BIZKIT

Limp Bizkit returned last year with Limp Bizkit Still Sucks, and now they've announced an arena tour in support of it, and they're bringing along some truly amazing openers (varying by date), including hardcore bands Scowl and Dying Wish (!), plus rappers $NOT and Yung Gravy, and nu metal-y electro-rock duo Wargasm UK.

DUA SALEH

Minnesota electronic artist Dua Saleh is gearing up to head out on their first US tour, kicking things off in Brooklyn at Baby's All Right on April 28 and from there hitting Boston, DC, Oakland, LA, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis. All dates are here.

STEELY DAN

Donald Fagen will be taking Steely Dan on the road starting in May for the 2022 Earth After Hours Tour, and they have announced more dates, including three at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre.

PHIL-O-WEEN

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is bringing his annual "Phil-o-Ween" October residency back to Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre this year. The dates for the shows, which mark Phil's 100 show anniversary at the venue, have been announced: they'll happen October 14-16, October 21-23, and October 28, 29 and 31.

H2O / MADBALL

Long-running New York punk/hardcore bands H2O and Madball have announced two shows together happening on April 30 at House of Independents in Asbury Park and May 1 at The Met in Providence. Both are also with Hazen Street and Powerhouse; NJ is also with Reaching Out, and RI is also with Reason to Fight.

AGNOSTIC FRONT / SICK OF IT ALL / CROWN OF THORNZ (including BLACK N BLUE BOWL)

Hardcore vets Agnostic Front have announced the New York United 2022 tour with Sick Of It All. The East Coast dates are with Crown Of Thornz, while West Coast support will be announced soon. Dates include the 2022 Black N Blue Bowl on May 14 (details TBA). All dates are here.

RX BANDITS

Ska-punk turned post-hardcore/reggae/progressive rock band RX Bandits haven't released a new album since 2014's Gemini, Her Majesty, but they're gearing up to get back on the road this year for their first tour in a while.

JOEBOY

Nigerian Afropop singer Joeboy has announced his first-ever US tour which kicks off May 4 in Philly and includes shows in NYC (Gramercy Theater on May 8), Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

Florence + the Machine will celebrate the release of her new album Dance Fever with a pair of US shows this spring.

BLOOD

Philly post-punk sextet Blood are currently in Austin for SXSW but they'll be touring their way back, with shows in Birmingham, Nashville, Carrboro, Baltimore, and Brooklyn (The Broadway on March 26). All dates are here and check out "Bye Bye" from their upcoming EP Money Worries:

ANIKA

Anika will be performing at Austin's Oblivion Access Festival in May and will be touring immediately afterwards.

JOYCE WRICE

Joyce Wrice, who just released a new single produced by Kaytranada, will be opening for Lucky Daye on tour this spring.