Tour news: John Mulaney, The War on Drugs, Neko Case, June of 44, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney has expanded his From Scratch Tour once again with new summer dates added in St. Louis, Kansas City, the Baltimore area, Portland, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toronto, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and more.

CHRIS ROCK

Chris Rock will head out on his first tour in five years this spring.

THE WAR ON DRUGS

THe War on Drugs have added more shows to their I Don’t Live Here Anymore tour, including May shows in Louisville, Charlottesville, Baltimore, Norfolk and New Orleans, and then new fall dates including Toronto, New Haven, Colorado's Red Rocks, Memphis, Knoxville, Orlando, San Diego and more.

EARTHGANG

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang have announced an extensive tour in support of their imminent, anticipated new album Ghetto Gods.

SIGUR ROS

Sigur Rós will play new material on their upcoming tour which has J​​ónsi and Georg Holm reuniting with Kjartan Sveinsson who hasn't been part of the band in nearly a decade. The tour ends with three NYC shows and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale.

NEKO CASE

Neko Case will be on tour this spring and summer, including headline shows and dates with Indigo Girls, M. Ward and Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine. The tour kicks off with two nights at Woodstock's Levon Helm Studios on 5/28 and 5/29, and also includes shows in L.A., Berkeley, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, and more.

ANAÏS MITCHELL

Anaïs Mitchell has been out on tour with her folk rock supergroup Bonny Light Horseman, and she'll head back out this spring for more US dates.

REGINA SPEKTOR

Regina Spektor's new album Home, before and after will be out June 24 and she's got a new shows on the horizon too, including NYC's Carnegie Hall.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

After having had to cancel the remainder of their Brooklyn residency in December due to COVID, LCD Soundsystem have now announced residencies in Boston and Philly.

COHEED & CAMBRIA

Coheed & Cambria have a new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, on the way this spring, and they recently began a club tour of intimate venues supporting it. They've now announced a big summer tour of much larger venues, their first major outing in five years, with support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica.

JUNE OF 44

June of 44 are playing shows this fall, including their first NYC show in two decades, and they've just announced a few more dates. You can catch them at Tucson's 191 Toole on April 6, and Los Angeles' El Rey on April 8, in addition to the previously announced East Coast shows in October. All dates are here.

THE AFGHAN WHIGS

The Afghan Whigs just released their first single in five years and will be touring this spring (we've got a presale for the Brooklyn show.)

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

Originally scheduled for 2020, TMBG‘s ‘Flood‘ tour now starts in NYC in June and runs through spring 2023

HOWARD JONES / MIDGE URE

Howard Jones and former Ultravox singer Midge Ure will be touring the US together this summer, hitting most major cities, including San Francisco, L.A., Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Boston, PHilly, DC, Atlanta and more. No NYC show currently, but all dates are here.

SUM 41 / A SIMPLE PLAN

Early 2000s pop punk nostalgia is in the air lately, and it'll continue when fellow Canadian pop punk bands Sum 41 and Simple Plan hit the road this year for the "Blame Canada Tour," playing All Killer No Filler and No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls in their entireties, respectively.

FRANK TURNER

“Well, I've been unable to tour properly for a couple of years now, and always said that when I could get back to it I'd do it properly." That's Frank Turner putting his money where is mouth is, announcing that he'll play all 50 states in the US this summer.

SPY w/ GEL & MORE

Hardcore bands Spy and Gel both made our list of 40 great punk EPs, splits, and singles from 2021 so it's exciting that they'll be touring together this year, including a NYC show on April 27 at Trans-Pecos with Huasipungo, MSPAINT, and CHUD. Spy also have dates with Candy Apple, Gumm, Peace Test, Victim to None, and Destiny Bond. All are listed here. Gel's previously announced shows with Spaced in NJ, MA, and CT are this month.

COVET / HIKES / GATES / KING OF HECK

California math rock trio Covet have announced the 'Gettin' Frog Wild Tour' with fellow math rock band Hikes on all dates, plus atmospheric emo band Gates on the first leg and punky indie rockers King of Heck on the second. The run with Gates includes NYC's LPR on May 19. All dates here.

SENSES FAIL / WE CAME AS ROMANS / COUNTERPARTS / SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY (CANCELLED)

Senses Fail have cancelled their tour with We Came As Romans, Counterparts, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and frontman Buddy Nielsen explained why in a statement, saying that their record was pushed back, and that he needs to spend more time at home with his family, as he and his wife are expecting a new child in March. He also mentions they'll be taking another tour later in the year. Read the full statement here.

CAROLINE

Rising UK post-rock band caroline's self-titled debut album arrives this Friday (2/25) via Rough Trade and the band also announced three US shows.

FIREFLY 2022 LINEUP

The 2022 lineup of Dover, DE's Firefly Festival includes My Chemical Romance, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Halsey, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Willow, Manchester Orchestra, 100 gecs, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, and more.

THING 2022 LINEUP

THING, the festival Sasquatch founder Adam Zacks founded in 2019 and is producing with Seattle Theatre Group, is returning for 2022, on August 26-28 at Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. The 2022 lineup, which includes music, comedy, podcasts, and more, features Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Jungle, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, José González, Durand Jones and the Indications, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (present Jazz is Dead featuring Brian Jackson, Doug Carn and Henry Franklin with Katalyst), Curtis Harding, Faye Webster, Wet Leg, and more.

ANXIOUS (OPENING FOR BOSTON MANOR)

Boston Manor's tour with Higher Power and Trash Boat just got even more appealing with the addition of Anxious.

COLA (EX OUGHT)

Cola, the Montreal trio featuring former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy, and drummer Evan Cartwright (U.S. Girls, The Weather Station), have announced their debt album and a North American tour.