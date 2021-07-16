Tour News: John Mulaney, Tobin Sprout, Holy Wave, Lil Tracy, Jlin, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are back. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

JOHN MULANEY

After shows in NYC and Los Angeles, John Mulaney is taking his new post-rehab standup show, "From Scratch," to more cities, including Boston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and New Orleans. Head here for all dates.

TOBIN SPROUT

Onetime Guided by Voices member Tobin Sprout will be on tour this year with August dates in Grand Rapids, Dayton, DC, Asbury Park (8/13 at The Saint with The Natvral), and Cleveland, and then November dates in NYC (Brooklyn Made on 11/12 with Surfer Blood and Kiwi Jr), Keen, NH, Philly and Toronto. All dates are here and check out recent single "Supersonic Chairman":

KIWI JR

Toronto's Kiwi Jr will soon be touring their Sub Pop debut, Cooler Returns, playing shows this year in L.A., Toronto, New Haven, NYC, Columbus, Ottawa, Halifax, and more, and then January dates in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, DC and Montreal ahead of a UK tour. Depending on the city, shows are with Tobin Sprout, Nap Eyes, TUNS, Surfer Blood and Gladie.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Phoebe Bridgers announced her first tour since COVID, and since the release of her excellent second solo album, Punisher, earlier this week. Tickets went on sale today, and she's now added more dates.

100 GECS

100 gecs recently announced a North American fall tour and they've already started adding more shows.

JLIN

Electronic music artist and producer Jlin has been quiet lately but may have new things in the works -- she'll play a Brooklyn sbow at Elsewhere Hall on August 7. Stay tuned for other updates and meanwhile listen to last year's single "Lotus":

LIL TRACY

Lil Tracy, a collaborator of the late Lil Peep, is playing some shows in NYC and LA this August (tickets). His SoundCloud-released collaborative projects with Lil Peep, Castles and Castles II, also recently hit streaming services.

HOLY WAVE / PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE

Texas psych band Holy Wave and Brooklyn dreampop outfit Peel Dream Magazine are joining up for two-week tour in September that hits Austin, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn (The Sultan Room on 9/24), Philly, DC, Richmond, Atlanta and more. All dates are here.

LA FEMME

La Femme released Paradigmes back in April -- it's the third album from these Parisians and takes them in more electronic directions while maintaining the group's tres chic style. We haven't had La Femme on North American shores in a while, even without the pandemic, but they'll be here next summer, having just announced June 2022 dates including Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul, Vancouver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS (DATES WITH FUTURE ISLANDS & MORE)

Brooklyn's A Place to Bury Strangers just released their new EP, Hologram, and will celebrate with a NYC release show in September and a few dates opening for old friends Future Islands in October.

MADE IN AMERICA FEST EXPANDS LINEUP

Jay-Z-founded and curated Philadelphia festival Made in America is returning in 2021 over Labor Day Weekend, on September 4 and 5 at Ben Franklin Parkway. Since announcing the lineup they've made some updates, adding Kehlani, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Latto, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign, Pi'erre Bourne and Maeta.

AROOJ AFTAB

Brooklyn-based Pakistani ambient artist and composer Arooj Aftab released her third album, Vulture Prince, in April, and she's announced a North American tour supporting it this fall.

MARYLAND DEATHFEST

Eight new bands have been added to Maryland Deathfest 2022: Carcass, Tom G Warrior's bands Triumph of Death (who perform Hellhammer material) and Triptykon, Mortiferum, Devil Master, Yautja, Scorched, and Cardiac Arrest.

YVES TUMOR

Yves has expanded their upcoming tour, which now includes a second NYC show.