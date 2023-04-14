Tour news: John Vanderslice, Los Bitchos, Jo Firestone, Rozwell Kid, more

JOHN VANDERSLICE

John Vanderslice just released new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and will be on tour on the East Coast starting next week, mostly playing house shows in Richmond, DC, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Boston, two Brooklyn shows (Gowanus on 5/3 and Bushwick on 5/5), and more. He's also got house shows on the West Coast in June. All dates are here. <a href="https://johnvanderslice.bandcamp.com/album/crystals-30">CRYSTALS 3.0 by John Vanderslice</a>

DE LA SOUL

New York rap legends Nas and Wu-Tang Clan begin a North American tour together in September, and now they've tapped fellow New York rap legends De La Soul to open. The group, whose Trugoy the Dove died at age 54 earlier this year, just played London's Royal Albert Hall, where guests including Yasiin Bey and Native Tongues' Dres filled in for him. No word yet if there will also be guests for their support shows; stay tuned.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

In addition to being part of the Re:SET tour, LCD Soundsystem have a few other shows, including a return to Red Rocks with a very 2006 undercard of MIA and Peaches

ROZWELL KID / SUPERWEAKS / COLLEEN GREEN

West Virginia power pop-punks Rozwell Kid have announced a tour, including one leg with The Superweaks and one with Colleen Green. The dates with The Superweaks include Brooklyn's The Kingsland on June 23.

KURT VILE

Kurt Vile and The Violators have added shows to their current tour, including stops in Bloomington, Chicago, Charlotte, Athens, Jersey City, and more.

JO FIRESTONE

Comedian, game lover and podcaster Jo Firestone is going on the "Humidity Tour" in June. "Really can’t wait to breathe thick Midwest air!" Dates start in NYC at City Winery on June 1. Head here for her full schedule.

LOS BITCHOS

London's Los Bitchos are back in the States to play both weekends of Coachella -- they play Sundays -- and are playing West Coast and Southwest shows while here, including San Francisco, Vegas, Phoenix, Austin and more.

CAVALERA

Former Sepultura members Max & Iggor Cavalera have announced the "Morbid Devastation Tour," with support from deathgrind vets Exhumed (who put out their new LP To The Dead last fall) and Incite. They'll have Max's son Igor Amadeus on bass and current Pig Destroyer member Travis Stone on guitar.

2MANYDJS

2ManyDJs, the mashup-loving alter egos of Soulwax's Stephen & David Dewaele, are in the US currently as they'll be at Coachella this weekend, but are playing other shows while here.

SUMMER SMASH 2023

Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX's Midwest hip hop festival Summer Smash returns June 23-25 to its new home of Chicago's SeatGeek Stadium. The headliners are Kid Cudi on Friday, Future on Saturday, and Playboi Carti, and they're also billing $uicideboy$ as special guests on Friday, Lil Uzi Vert as a special guest on Saturday, and "a very special Chicago guest" on Sunday. Check out the full lineup.

CHUCK STRANGERS

Chuck Strangers' EP The Boys & Girls comes out May 12 via Lex Records, and the Brooklyn rapper will head out on tour in the coming months to support the EP, stopping in LA, Chicago, Dallas, Portland, and more.

'NUGGETS' 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Members of The Seeds, The Chocolate Watchband, Love, R.E.M., The Cars & more are all playing this 50th anniversary tribute to Lenny Kaye's classic psych comp ‘Nuggets‘.

BRYANT PARK PICNIC SHOWS

Bryant Park has shared the lineup for its free 2023 Picnic Performances, featuring 26 live music, theater, and dance events happening between June 1 to September 14. Check out the full lineup.

PISSED JEANS

Allentown, PA punks Pissed Jeans have a new 7" single on the way and will be on tour starting in June.

RADIATOR HOSPITAL

Radiator Hospital will be supporting their new album on tour later this spring, with upcoming shows in June in Philly, Baltimore, DC, and NYC.